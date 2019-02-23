Moove on: No more 'cow-tipping' shirts at Oklahoma airport

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The mayor of Oklahoma City is celebrating the completion of a personal mission: ridding the city's airport of cow-tipping T-shirts.

Mayor David Holt said on his Twitter account Thursday that after months of trying to end sales of shirts reading "Nothing Tips Like A Cow" at Will Rogers World Airport, the clothing has sold out and won't be restocked.

Airport spokesman Josh Ryan said Friday that the shirts with the shape of the state and a cow lying on its back were "pretty popular" for over 10 years, but that "the joke has run its course."

Cow-tipping is a largely debunked legend in which rural youths sneak into a pasture at night and push over a cow that is standing but asleep. Debunkers point out the practice is unlikely to succeed, largely because cows don't sleep standing up.

House set to hear proposed regulations on medical marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Legislation that would provide a framework for the regulation of medical marijuana in Oklahoma could be heard on the House floor as soon as next week.

The proposal sets guidelines for medical marijuana testing, tax collections, seed-to-sale product tracking, packaging and employment restrictions. The legislation also would create a regular fund for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and give the state Health Department the authority to handle monitoring and disciplinary actions.

The regulatory framework could cost nearly $10 million in its first year of implementation.

The House Rules Committee approved the bipartisan measure Thursday.

House Majority Leader Jon Echols said there's a collective push to quickly establish regulation because medical marijuana use and sales are occurring across the state.

"The goal was to create a framework," he said to members of the Rules Committee. "We didn't want to get too deep into the details."

The bill also seeks to modify standards for the Workplace Drug and Alcohol Testing Act to require a urine, saliva or blood sample for use in drug tests.

Other provisions in the measure include generating a registry of medical cannabis patients and caregivers, but those records would be deemed confidential. Patient and caregiver applications, in addition to dispensary records containing patient information and financial documents for business applicants, would be exempt from disclosure under the Oklahoma Open Records Act.

Echols acknowledged that he has been "publicly not pleased" with previous actions of the Oklahoma State Department of Health's board before the Legislature went into regular session. The board passed controversial emergency rules in July that, among other limitations, outlawed sales of smokable marijuana products. It later repealed those restrictions and approved a pared-down set of emergency guidelines that did not detail procedures for product testing.

Echols added he hopes the language was broad enough to prevent any micromanaging of the medical marijuana industry. Much of the language for the proposal came from guidelines in other states that decriminalized marijuana usage, be it medical or recreational, he said.

Oklahoma City Archdiocese to delay clergy abuse disclosure

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is delaying its release of names of priests credibly accused of sexually abusing children.

The archdiocese had previously said the names would be released Feb. 28 , but a spokeswoman said Thursday that the law firm that's reviewing archdiocese records has asked for more time.

Officials now plan to release the names, a report by the McAfee & Taft law firm and other materials by the end of March.

There's no indication how many priests may be on the list. The archdiocese previously suspended the Rev. James Mickus from the ministry pending a review of an allegation. A lawyer for Mickus says the allegation isn't credible. A retired priest who once served in Oklahoma was identified last month by the Archdiocese of Kansas City.

Young Oklahoma voters can pre-register earlier under bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahomans who aren't quite old enough to vote will be able to pre-register up to six months before their 18th birthday under a bill that has sailed through the Senate.

The Senate voted unanimously this week for the bill that extends the pre-registration period from 60 days to six months. Voters would still have to turn 18 before Election Day, but the bill's sponsor says the idea is to make sure as many young people as possible are ready to cast their first vote.

Oklahoma has had poor voter participation in recent years, but the turnout for the Nov. 6 general election was the highest for a gubernatorial election in 20 years.

Senate Bill 496 now heads to the House for consideration.