The Shawnee Educational Foundation would like to announce its annual Hall of Fame Banquet that will take place on Monday, February, 25, 2019 at The Geiger Center on the campus of Oklahoma Baptist University at 6:30 pm. One of the major events at this banquet is the awarding of money grants to deserving teachers and site grants to schools in the Shawnee area. The grants fund innovative projects that make difference in public education classrooms for students in the Shawnee, Grove, Pleasant Grove, and South Rock Creek School Districts. Over $375,000 has been awarded since the inception of the Foundation, including this year’s grants. This level of help enriches the education of the public-school students in the community and surrounding area.

The Banquet also bestows two awards: the Hall of Fame and the Max Brattin Award for Excellence in Education and Community. This year’s inductee into the Hall of Fame is Senator Ron Sharp. Mrs. Mary Oppegard will receive the Max Brattin Award.

If you are interested in donating, donations can be mailed to the Shawnee Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 3521, Shawnee, OK 74802-3521. Tickets to the banquet may be purchased for the price of $50 per person and are included within the amount of the donation. Donor levels are as follows: $25-$99- Member; $100-$249- Patron; $250-$499-Benefactor; $500-$999-Leadership; $1,000-$4,999-Stakeholder; $5,000 and above-Founder. Proceeds from the Banquet provide grants to teachers for enhanced educational programs in their classrooms.