Tickets remain for OBU’s seventh annual Green and Gold Gala March 5 at the Chevy Bricktown Events Center in Oklahoma City. NASCAR driver, TV personality and humanitarian Kyle Petty, son of Richard “The King” Petty and grandson to NASCAR forefather Lee petty, will be the keynote speaker at the annual event, which raises funds for student scholarships at OBU.

Tickets are now on sale at www.okbu.edu/gala. Those interested in attending the event are encouraged to purchase tickets now, as seating is based on sponsorship level and purchase date. Sponsorships and corporate tables are available as well as individual tickets. Cost for the Gala is $150 per ticket, which includes dinner. Of that price, $75 will go toward student scholarships as a tax-deductible gift to OBU.

Kyle Petty is a NASCAR driver, television racing analyst and humanitarian. The son of Richard “The King” Petty and grandson of NASCAR forefather Lee Petty, he leveraged the opportunities presented to him from his family business to become a significant contributor to the most successful name in the history of motorsports.

Petty is an integral part of the NASCAR community. Not only has he driven race cars, but he is also a featured analyst on NBCSN’s daily show, “NASCAR America,” and on pre- and post-race NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series race coverage on NBC and NBCSN. He also co-hosts the weekly radio show, “Fast Talk,” on the Performance Racing Network.

A man with eight victories in the NASCAR Cup circuit, Petty knows what it takes to be a winner. He began his career working for Petty Enterprises and worked his way up to eventually run motorsports’ most successful team. In 1997, he opened pe2 and experienced first-hand what it was like to be a car owner. Collecting two top-five finishes and nine top 10’s in his first year as an owner, Kyle moved to a new business level at Petty Enterprises, while at the same time remaining a fierce competitor on the track. At the end of the 1998 season, he became the CEO of Petty Enterprises. He now heads up Kyle Petty Media Corporation.

Inspired by the vision of his late son Adam, Kyle and the Petty family partnered with the NASCAR community and corporate sponsors nationwide to help those in need. Their crowning achievement is Victory Junction, a camp where more than 28,000 children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses have found hope, laughter, friendship and adventure. Founded in 2004, the camp has become a shining example of what character and commitment can achieve.

For more than 24 years, Kyle has hosted hundreds of NASCAR fans, drivers and motorcycle enthusiasts on his annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America. The Ride travels cross-country each spring to raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction. To date, the Ride has raised more than $18.5 million for children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses, and is the most successful philanthropic event hosted by any person in the NASCAR family.

OBU has likewise scheduled the keynote speaker for the 2020 Gala. Henry Winkler, Emmy-winning actor, director, producer and New York Times best-selling author, will be the keynote speaker at the University’s 2020 Green and Gold Gala. The event will be held March 3, 2020, with specific details to be announced at a later date.

For more information about the Green and Gold Gala or to purchase tickets, visit www.okbu.edu/gala.

