Shawnee police have one person in custody following reports of shots being fired overnight in a Walgreen's parking lot.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford said the shots fired occurred just before 2 a.m. at the Walgreen's on North Harrison Street.

An officer was on patrol on the west side of Harrison and Independence when he heard a couple of gunshots and responded toward the store.

He noticed a Ford Taurus driving slow without headlights and conducted a traffic stop. While on that stop, police received a 911 call about gunshots, with the caller giving police a description of the suspect that matched the driver on the traffic stop, she said.

At that point, she said officers found a gun under the driver's seat of that vehicle.

The driver, identified as Sachemeche Harjo, 23, was arrested on complaints of possession of a firearm after former conviction and shooting with intent to kill, she said.

Formal charges have not been filed.

The incident remains under investigation, police said, because they are still trying to locate the other person involved in the shots fired at this time. It's unknown if that person might be injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police,405-273-2122.