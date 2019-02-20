4BARNSDALL — If you want to know what’s going on in Barnsdall, one very good source is the Chamber of Commerce. But if you want to dig down deep, you may want to pitch in a few dollars and drink coffee with the morning crowd at The Feed Depot.

“I learn so much,” Mica Pattillo says with a friendly chuckle. “We do keep the coffee pot on.”

She and her husband, Milt, took over ownership of the business Jan. 1 and they’re getting used to the varied demands of entrepreneurship. Milt worked for a year for the previous owners before taking over. Mica is a postal carrier in Skiatook, but helps out at the store.

They’ll both tell you, however, that the future of The Feed Depot is their 4-year-old daughter, Millie Kate. The youngster was busy working on one of her grandfathers for an afternoon snack while her parents gave an interview.

“You can ask anyone in Barnsdall. She’s the boss,” Milt says of his lively little girl. As the name of the business indicates, The Feed Depot sells animal feed, but it also sells a wide variety of other goods.

That includes pet supplies. Milt and Mica sell a number of types of dog food, cat food including gourmet, collars, treats and more. Milt says he stocks pretty much everything you can if you’re not a veterinarian.

Then there are the bird feeders, bird food, gardening supplies, welding supplies, rope, horse products (including equine protective gear), and high-grade hamburger meat.

That’s right. Milt Pattillo raises his own cattle and has hamburger meat from those cattle prepared in two-pound packages by Rainey’s Custom Butchering in Ramona that sell for $4.50 a pound. The beef is 93-percent lean. The cattle are home-fed and haven’t been in any feed lots.

“There’s not a grocery store in town,” Milt says. The Dollar Store sells some grocery items, but he tries to offer items that people may not be able to find without driving considerable distances. The Pattillos are looking at cooking hamburgers for Barnsdall’s annual Big Heart Day celebration, held during the Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s selling really well,” Mica said of the meat. Milt noted he’s had requests for particular cuts of beef and pork, but that hasn’t worked out yet.

Milt also said he has seen a lot of growth in demand for pet supplies, and he’s hoping to expand what he offers in the way of gardening products by stocking plants this spring.

Mica said she really enjoys meeting the customers, whether it’s those who come in periodically for bird seed, or those who buy corn to feed the squirrels. There are, of course, others who come for pig feed or goat feed or deer corn.

“We are in an ideal location because we are the most convenient for this area,” Milt Pattillo says. The Feed Depot is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. You might just want to stop buy and sample the coffee.