Patricia Ann Yones, 84, of Tecumseh, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Dallas, Texas.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 20, with family gathering to greet friends and family from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home.

Services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 21, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Brown Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

