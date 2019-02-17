LONE GROVE - During the course of the playoffs, it’s not uncommon to have games in which you just need to survive.

The Davis Wolves will certainly believe they survived Friday night against Lone Grove.

Despite a valiant effort, the Longhorns weren’t able to spring an upset as the Wolves claimed the district title with a 36-31 victory at the Gary Scott Center.

Davis will now move into the winners bracket portion of the regional tournament, where the Wolves will play the winner of Dickson/Kingston Thursday night at 8 p.m. at Kingston.

Lone Grove will drop into the Regional Consolation bracket, where the Longhorns will face off with the loser of the Dickson/Kingston game at 3 p.m. Thursday at Kingston.

“It has been a long season, but we feel good because we are still getting better,” Davis Coach Jeff Brown said.

“We are definitely not done yet, hopefully. It was a tough game for us, but we sure our glad to be moving on in the winners bracket.”

The first quarter proved to those in attendance this game was going down to the wire.

Both teams traded buckets back and forth, with the Longhorns taking the early 9-5 lead, as Cody McClennahan led the Longhorns with three points.

In the second, both teams traded blows fighting for the lead.

The Longhorns were the first to get on the board before the Wolves went on a 6-0 run to tie it up.

With the clock winding down, Davis went up 15-13 following a Jared Brown basket.

Matthew Thorneberry and Andy Dunham each scored two for the Longhorns in the quarter, while Devon Gregg scored four of his six points in the quarter to lead the way for the Wolves.

Coming out of halftime, both teams continued to play it close.

Lone Grove went on a 5-2 run to start the quarter before the Wolves countered with an 8-4 run of their own.

Dane Parker led all scorers in the quarter with four points.

With one quarter remaining, neither team tried to find an avenue to pull away.

Davis found itself up by three points with 19.7 seconds left before Cole Martin sank two clutch free throws to seal the victory for the Wolves.

Cole Martin scored seven of his game high 16 points in the fourth, including going four-for-four from the free throw line.

Thorneberry lead the Longhorns with 11 points.