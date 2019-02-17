During the season, the Madill Wildcats showed they could play with anyone.

Unfortunately, the No. 13 Tuttle Tigers weren’t interested in anything Madill had to offer Saturday night in the district finals.

Two quarters of single digit scoring ultimately doomed the Wildcats, as they were defeated on the road at Tuttle by a score of 71-40, sending them to the regional consolation bracket.

Madill will now face off against either Daniel Webster or Byng on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Byng High School.

Tuttle found itself down 19-9 at the end of the first quarter, before being outscored 12-10 in the second quarter.

The Tigers put the game out of reach in the third with a 19-5 run, before finishing the game off with a 21-16 fourth quarter run.

Luke Magness led the Wildcats with eight points followed by Austin Maxey with seven points.

Diego Flores and Justin Gillis each added six points for Madill.