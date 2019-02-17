Shawnee City Commissioners meet Monday to consider whether to opt for a cash payout instead of the transfer station, ECO Center and property as previously agreed under a contract signed with Central Disposal.

Shawnee City Commissioners meet Monday to consider whether to opt for a cash payout instead of the transfer station, ECO Center and property as previously agreed under a contract signed with Central Disposal.

In 2010, the City of Shawnee and Central Disposal agreed to a contract that would — after 15 years — result in the transfer of ownership of the transfer station, ECO Center and the property it is located on to the Shawnee Municipal Authority, or at the Authority’s request to the City of Shawnee, as a gift.

If commissioners give the go-ahead, the two parties will agree to an addendum that states Central Disposal is to make a cash payment of $900,000 to the City of Shawnee in lieu of the transfer of property on or before March 1, 2019.

The only item set for the Airport Authority is to approve the minutes from its last meeting.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Tuesday — instead of Monday, due to the Presidents Day holiday — in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.