Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art in Shawnee is one of two dozen Oklahoma organizations that are now finalists for a $10,000 award and the title of the state’s top nonprofit, thanks to the prestigious Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards, annually presented by the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits.

"Being selected as a finalist brings recognition to the hard work of the Museum's board, staff and volunteers. It is a testament to the teamwork taking place at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art," states Dane Pollei, Director and Chief Curator.

On April 27, 2019, the 24 finalists will join supporters at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club to celebrate and hear the announcement of winners at the 12th Annual ONE Awards. Finalists are divided into eight mission categories and receive $5,000, with category winners receiving $7,500. At the end of the evening, an overall winner receives $10,000 and the title of the top nonprofit in the state. In total, organizations receive $150,000 to recognize the impact of their charitable work throughout the state. Since 2008, the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits has given $1.65 million dollars to more than 150 Oklahoma nonprofits thanks to the ONE Awards.

Pollei commented, “With our location in a small city in a mostly rural area, visitors often tell us the Museum is a 'hidden gem.' Being a ONE award finalist helps show that we really do have a state wide impact.”

Out of almost 19,000 nonprofits statewide, only 24 were named finalists.

Awards are presented in the following eight categories:

· Arts and Humanities

· Community

· Education

· Health Services

· Self-Sufficiency

· Seniors

· Youth Development

· Open

The ONE Awards Selection Commission, a group of prestigious community leaders from across Oklahoma, determine the finalists. The Commission, chaired by David Hogan, includes, Kathie Coyle, J. Jerry Dickman, Lisa Greenlee, Kim Henry, Phil Lakin, Jr., Will Merrick, Sarah Roberts, Meg Salyer, Wendi Schuur and Mary Kate Wilson.

“The finalists are recognized, not merely for their efforts to better their community, but for their quality of process toward that effort,” said David Hogan, Chairman of the ONE Awards Selection Commission. “From top level management to part time staff, these are committed individuals working together for the greater good of all Oklahomans.”

For 100 years, the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art has been a cultural and educational beacon in central Oklahoma. More than 30,000 visitors from all 50 states and many foreign countries visit yearly. Educational programs have grown to impacting over 18,000 children in 2018.

Established through the collecting efforts of Fr. Gregory Gerrer in 1919, the Museum is one of the oldest in Oklahoma. Its collection includes some of the finest artwork spanning 8,000 years. The Ancient Egyptian collection is considered the finest between Chicago and Los Angeles and includes Oklahoma’s only Egyptian mummies. The collection also features examples of ancient Greek and Roman, Asian, Oceanic, African, and Native American art. European works of art from the Middle Ages, the Renaissance and into the 19th century are also important holdings. 19th and 20th century American paintings, including world-renowned Hudson River School artists and an important collection by Oklahoma artists round out the Museum’s permanent collection.

Additionally, the Museum rotates five or more special exhibitions per year in its temporary gallery space. Educational programming reaches all ages and demographics. School-based programs include museum tours, discussions based on artwork, onsite art projects, and classroom resources. Also offered are teen and adult workshops, teacher trainings, After-School Art, Creative Art Camps, internships for college students, and Arts Trek, a family-oriented arts festival. A practical and scientific research-based program, Visual Thinking Strategies, is used with all student tours and also in sessions with local health and wellness organizations.

To purchase tickets or for sponsorship information for the 2019 ONE Awards, please contact Mandy Fair at (918) 392-7984, ext. 302 or email at mfair@okcnp.org.