WILSON — Memorial Services for Mr. Jacob W. Vines III, 66, of Ardmore are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Wilson with Larry Schoonover officiating with Matt Chambers assisting. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Jacob was born Aug.12, 1952 in Mound City, Ill., to the late Mr. Jacob W. Vines Jr. and Mrs. Anna Lee (Russell) Vines. He departed from this life on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 in Ardmore.

Jacob was raised in Mound City and Cairo, Ill., graduating in Mound City in 1970. Shortly after, he moved to Oklahoma meeting the love of his life, Frances Sanchez in Waurika at Jr. Truck Stop in 1971. They were later married on Nov. 13, 1971 in Waurika. Jacob and Frances were blessed with four children, Scarlet, Jacob IV, and twins Steven and James. He worked several jobs throughout the years in trucking, as a tool pusher and when he was younger at a service station pumping gas. Most of his life, he worked as a stone mason. Jacob enjoyed fishing, spending time with family, telling tall tales and whoppers. He was 32nd-degree mason and was a member of the Lone Grove Lodge #25.

Preceding him in death are his parents; and grandchildren, Shea Self and James Frank Hunter.

Jacob is survived by his loving wife, Frances of the home; daughter, Scarlet Hunter and husband James Robert of Shawnee; sons, Jacob Vines, IV and wife Kimberly of Duncan, twins, Steven Vines of Paoli and James Vines of Bray; brother, Steven Vines and wife Betty of Ardmore; sisters, Anna Marie Shelton of Benton, IL, Darla Dougan and husband Tim of Ardmore and Theresa Gustine and husband Alan of Wilson; grandchildren, Dylan Self, Johnathon Self, Kelsi Hunter, Kayla Vines, Kiara Rogers, Jacob Vines V, Kyle Vines, Katherine Vines, Isabel Vines, Evan Vines, Bennett Vines and Jeremiah Vines; great grandchildren, Willow Copper and Rowan Self; special uncle, William “Bill” Russell of Ardmore; aunts, Reecie Miller of Lone Grove, Edith Cossairt and husband Danny of Norman and Rosyln Tiner and husband Terry of Zaneis; father and mother in law, Joe and Millie Sanchez of Waurika and a host of other family and friends.

Honorary bearers will be grandchildren and great grandchildren.

