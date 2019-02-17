Services for Dorothy Ann (Hicks) Testerman of the Greenville Community are set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in the Chapel of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home, Marietta, with Pastor Bob Lee and Jack Testerman officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

The daughter of Archie Uel Hicks and Hanna Minera Powell Hicks, Mrs. Testerman was born Mar. 15, 1929 in the Cobb Community of Bryan County. She passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, at the age of 89 in Lake Country Nursing Center, Marietta.

Mrs. Testerman graduated from Cobb High School in 1946. She attended Murray State College at Tishomingo from 1946-1948 while earning her associate degree. She then went to Southeastern Oklahoma State University (SOSU) in Durant, graduating in January 1950 with a bachelors degree in education. She left SOSU and taught one semester at Tuskahoma, and later one year at Rexroat.

Dorothy and Kenneth Testerman were married May 28, 1950 at her parents’ home in Bryan County. They both began teaching at Burneyville in 1951, and later at Turner High. She retired in 1983. Dorothy was a member of the Burneyville Baptist Church and also the Oklahoma Retired Teachers Association.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Testerman on Nov. 27, 1986; sister-in-law, Zelda Hicks; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, T.L. and Aurette Testerman Evans.

Survivors include two brothers, Joe Williams “J.W.” Hicks of Durant, and Alfred Edward Hicks and wife Elenor “Cookie” of Junction City, Ore.; brother-in-law, Jack Testerman and wife Rosemary of Greenville; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Serving as casket bearers will be Jesse Evans, Lee Evans, Sterling Hicks, Jay Testerman, Ken Testerman, and Brian Coble. Honorary casket bearers will be Alec Testerman, Doug Mize, T.J. Evans, Russell Bausch, Danny Curtis, and Tommy Curtis.

Time of visitation for family and friends will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.