Services for Carolyn Osborne, 75, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Mr. Larry S. Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with the assistance of Larry St. Clair, Robert, Jason, and Joseph Freeman, David Osborne Jr., Travis Osborne and Aaron Smith.

A time of visitation and support for the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The daughter of the late Delmer and Melba Bridgman Tyner, Carolyn was born Dec. 18, 1943, in Madill and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.

A graduate of Plainview High School class of 1962, she and Philip D. Osborne were married Oct. 12, 1972 in Ardmore. Carolyn along with her twin sister Marilyn had worked for the Ardmore Tag Agency as a rate clerk for 41 years and 8 months. They attended Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley with Pastor Tom Schindler.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of the home, a son David Osborne, her twin sister Marilyn Johnson and her husband Larry S. Johnson, grandsons, Travis and David Osborne, Jr.; granddaughter Carolyn Osborne; great grandsons Michael Pierce, Isaiah Osborne and Aiden Smith; great-granddaughters Kyliann Osborne and Abigail

Smith, nieces Cleta Freeman and Valerie St. Clair; nephew Larry St. Clair, and a host of great nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Carolyn was also preceded in death by her sister Melba Sue Tyner, nephew Randy Freeman and brother-in-law Clete St. Clair.

Services are under the direction of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory where condolences and words of comfort may be left for the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.



