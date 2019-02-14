With their district tournament approaching on Friday, the Lone Grove Lady Horns decided to give their fans an early dose of excitement Tuesday night against Bridge Creek.

With their district tournament approaching on Friday, the Lone Grove Lady Horns decided to give their fans an early dose of excitement Tuesday night against Bridge Creek.

Lone Grove overcame an early first half deficit to ultimately win 42-41 against the Lady Bobcats, giving them their 10th victory of the season.

At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Horns were down 12-7, before storming back with a 16-8 run to lead 23-20 going into the halftime break.

Despite being outscored 11-10 in the third quarter, Lone Grove still managed to hold a 33-31 advantage going to the fourth.

Lone Grove was outscored again down the stretch 10-9, but the Lady Horns did just enough to hold on for the victory.

Lydia Saavedra led the way for Lone Grove with 15 points in the game followed by Cheyanne Davis and Madison Anderson each with 10 points apiece.

Lone Grove will host Davis at 6:30 p.m. Friday night for the district championship at the Gary Scott Center.