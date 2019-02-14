WILSON – Mr. James Allen Burns, of Marlow, was born June 17, 1937, at Cushing to the late Mr. Amos Paul Burns and Mrs. Lillie Mae (Nicholson) Burns. He departed from this life on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the Duncan Regional Hospital in Duncan at the age of 81 years, 7 months, and 23 days. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Bomar Point Cemetery in Wilson with Rev. Mike Johnston officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alexander-Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

James grew up in Southern Oklahoma and attended school at Graham graduating from there with the class of 1955. He married the love of his life the former Ms. Mary Parmeter on May 4, 1957, in Graham in his parent’s living room. In his younger years he enjoyed water skiing at the lake. Mr. Burns could do anything with his hands and was a very mechanical person. James worked in the oilfield and also owned and operated a water well drilling business. He had previously worked for Rozzell Construction and Kirkpatrick Supply. Mr. Burns was of the Christian faith and had been baptized and accepted Jesus Christ as his lord and savior.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Roy Neal Burns in 1965; grandson, Shawn Burns; one brother, Bobby Charles Burns.

James is survived by his wife, Mary Burns of the home; four sons, Jimmy Burns and his wife Charlynn of Reagan, Roger Burns and his wife Sandra of Marlow, Stephen Burns and his wife Connie of Oil City, and Bobby Burns and his wife Jill of Bennington; brother, Richard Donald Burns and his wife Bettye of Houston, Texas; sister, Patricia Bullard and her husband Bufford of Mustang; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Serving as Pallbearers were his sons and grandsons.

