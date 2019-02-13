I'm not sure about everyone else, but frankly, I'm ready for some color to be added back into the world.

The grey, rainy days along with the browns of winter get old quite quickly.

Even Lady Grand looks a bit mournful as the greyness of this season reflects on her waters.

It's easy to become depressed and discouraged during the winter months.

So in an effort to try to bring some life - and color - back into my world, I took an art class on Saturday at the Brush & Palette

This is the second time this year I've taken a class at the gallery. I'll admit, I've known about them for years. Bonnie Rudick would tell me all about their programs and such for news stories.

But I never attempted a class. I'm not sure why, but I just didn't try.

In January, as I was typing the class schedule into the Sunspots, I came across the drawing class. The description - and an open weekend - was enough to convince me to try something new.

For the first time, since probably high school, I sat down in an art class to learn a new technique - charcoal drawing.

It was fun, relaxing and well, just a chance to unplug and get a little creatively messy.

Last weekend I ventured to the gallery again - thanks to a Sunspots listing - to try pastel drawing.

I describe pastel art a mixture of sidewalk chalk and finger painting on paper.

It was fun, messy and easy to try. I was amazed at how the pigment flowed on the paper, and how one could blend a variety of colors to make something "pop" off the page.

Again, it was another delightful way to add color to the gray February day.

Part of the enjoyment of the class was sitting in a room with fellow creative people, trying new things.

I've learned a couple items from these classes including you're never too old to try something new, and you're not too old to make a creative mess.

I've also realized that sometimes one must push out of their comfort zones, in order to spark creative juices.

I was so relaxed after the class I was able to sit down and write a freelance devotion I needed to file.

The words, stuck in my brain, finally came out on the computer screen after spending the time immersed in pastels.

The creativity with art, allowed my creativity with words to flow. Frankly it was a delightful day I would like to recreate again.

What gives you delight and feeds your soul? What can you do this month to add some color back into your world? What new thing could you try?

Like the cereal commercial of old, Come on Mikey, try it, you might find out you like it.

Kaylea M. Hutson-Miller is the managing editor of The Grove Sun and Delaware County Journal. Have an idea for a column or story? She can be reached at khutson@grovesun.com or 918-786-2228.