"The rose is red, the violet's blue,

The honey's sweet, and so are you.

Thou art my love and I am thine;

I drew thee to my Valentine:

The lot was cast and then I drew,

And Fortune said it shou'd be you."

— Gammer Gurton's Garland

MIAMI — While Christmas and Mother’s Day are big days for florists; Valentine’s Day blows things off the chart.

“It is the busiest day,” said Anita Smith of Sunkissed Floral in Miami. “Christmas is busy, but that is all month. Mother’s Day is busy, but that’s pretty much the week. Valentine’s Day concentrates on the 13th and 14th. I would say our business increases 10 fold.”

“It’s crazy,” said Jason Miller of Ann’s Floral & Gifts, 101 North Main. The later the day gets, the more panicky they get.

“You spend January getting ready for it. It’s our Super Bowl weekend. It’s crazy.”

Valentine’s Day — also called Saint Valentine’s or the Feast of Saint Valentine — is held annually on Feb. 14.

“We try to promote all we can to order early so we have a head start, plus they get the best selection if they order early,” Smith.

As a Teleflorist agent, Smith said Sunkissed — located at 1800 A NW — features the full line, with new vases and designs introduced each year.

“We choose out of those what we think will work best for our area,” she said. “We promote those, but we do our own thing, too. It’s designer’s choice.

While flowers — roses in particular — are the go-to item to mark the day — balloons and candy bouquets are also popular,” Miller said, noting that a helium shortage has posed problems.

“Helium has doubled in price from when we opened,” Miller said. “When we opened, helium was $105 a tank delivered and now it’s over $200.

“There’s times you can’t even get it.”

The day also will be marked at several of the area casinos with special dinner offerings:

— Downstream Spring River Buffet has a Valentine’s Day special of a 10-ounce rib eye, 4-ounce lobster tail or 1-pound crab legs for $24.99 from 4 p.m. to close.

— Buffalo Run’s Coleman House Restaurant is offering the choice of filet mignon or cedar plank salmon and shrimp, two desserts and two glasses of Champaign for $75 from 4 p.m. to closing.

— Indigo Sky Casino will have an Italian-themed buffet that runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Adults $18.99, children 6-12 $9.50 and children under 5 is free. They will offer a tableside dinner for two including Beef Wellington or chateaubriand for $79.99.

— High Winds is serving steak and lobster for $35 each from 5 to 9 p.m.

— The Twin Bridges Restaurant at River Bend Casino Hotel will serve either beef filet and lobster mac for $39.99, smoked chicken carbonara for $21.99, roasted vegetable risotto for $18.99 or sun-dried tomato chicken for $17.99. Reservations are required, 918-678-6456.

Even Pizza Hut gets into the act with a valentine-shaped pizza that is $11.99 with one topping. A dessert is $5 more.