MIAMI — Tinker Owens and Matt Monger, a pair of former Wardogs who went on to have successful careers in football and then business, will be the third and fourth inductees into the Miami Athletics Hall of Fame.

They will be honored during an 11:30 a.m. luncheon Saturday, March 2 at NEO’s Calcagno Family Ballroom in the Carter Student Union.

Tickets for the luncheon are $20. A full table eight is $150.

The Miami all-school reunion will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. that afternoon at the Civic Center.

“Tinker and Matt were both Wardog legends who excelled in everything that they did here at Miami,” said HOF chairman and Miami athletic director Chad Davis. “Both of them went on to compete at the major Division I level, and followed that up with very successful professional careers. From there, they have continued to excel in their personal endeavors and with their respective careers.

“Not only were Tinker and Matt great student-athletes, but they are even better people. We could not be happier for Tinker and Matt, and cannot wait to celebrate with them and their families in early March.”

Owens’ brother, Steve, and Millie George-Gilion, were the first two inductees.

Charles Wayne “Tinker” Owens has been called an even better athlete than his Heisman Trophy winning brother on numerous occasions by Barry Switzer, who had the opportunity to coach both during his Hall of Fame career at Oklahoma as offensive coordinator and then as head coach.

Tinker became the 11th member of the Coleman Theatre Wall of Fame just one day after a statue honoring Steve was unveiled in a ceremony at Red Robertson Field.

Ironically his number as a player was 11.

Tinker Owens excelled in multiple sports at MHS and accomplished one thing that his brother didn’t — he was a member of the Wardogs’ state championship basketball team.

He was a champion in the 120-yard high hurdles, 100-yard low hurdles and long jump at the 1972 state track meet.

Tinker was a split end on OU’s 1974 and 1975 national champion teams.

As a freshman with the Sooners, he was named the most valuable player at the 1972 Sugar Bowl, catching five passes for 132 yards in the Sooners’ 14-0 win over Penn State.

He finished with 70 receptions for 1,619 yards and 11 touchdowns in an OU program that made the run-oriented wishbone famous.

The New Orleans Saints selected Tinker Owens in the fourth round of the 1976 NFL Draft.

He played six seasons (1976-82) with the Saints, logging 60 receptions and 785 yards with four touchdowns.

Tinker Owens is president of the Tinker Owens Insurance & Marketing Agency in Norman.

Monger, a 1980 graduate of Miami High School, earned Oklahoma Coaches Association honors in football and wrestling.

Monger finished as runner-up at 178 pounds in wrestling, suffering an 8-3 loss to Tony Ellison of Mustang.

The Wardogs’ first wrestling all-stater, Monger finished fifth at the state meet as a junior.

He opted to play in the football game, where he had been selected as a running back.

Being selected as a football all-stater was extra special for Monger since his father, Dr. Doyle Monger (who served a stint as Miami school superintendent) also had earned all-state honors.

He walked on at Oklahoma State, where he eventually became one of the Cowboys’ all-time single season and career tackle leaders.

He was a three-time member of the Big Eight’s Academic All-Conference team.

He holds OSU’s single-season tackle record and played in the Independence, Bluebonnet and Gator bowls.

Monger graduated from Oklahoma State with Bachelor’s degrees in Business Marketing and Business management, and during his time in the NFL, finished up his MBA in Finance degree from Oklahoma State.

Monger was selected in the eighth round (208th pick overall) by the New York Jets in the 1985 NFL Draft.

He spent four seasons as a linebacker and team captain with the Jets then was with the Buffalo Bills for three seasons.

He also had a brief stint with the Houston Oilers.

“It’s that blue-collar Miami background,” Monger said in a 2017 interview with the Miami News-Record.

Monger now is managing director with Merrill Lynch in Tulsa, where he is a wealth management advisor.

He was named by Barron’s magazine to its list of the Top 1,000 Advisors in America in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Monger also was named to Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in 2015 and was third on the magazine’s list of top advisors for 2016.

Joining Davis on the HOF committee are Marcel Walther, Dick Lillard, Tara Oelke, Harley Turner, Brent Brassfield, Georgeann Roye, Matt Osborn and Jim Ellis.

Miami superintendent Jeremy Hogan is an ex officio, non-voting member.