QUAPAW — History was made Thursday afternoon when the Quapaw Nation Fire/Emergency Department became the first tribal member of the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association (OSFA).

Joining the OSFA makes it official for the Quapaw Nation’s Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department; however, the tribal organization had already firmly established itself as a member of the firefighters’ brotherhood in 10 years of growth and distinguished service.

Those on hand to join in the celebration at the Quapaw Fire/EMS Station No. 1 included officials of the Quapaw Nation, the Quapaw Fire/EMS and leadership of the OSFA.

“There is a bond, kind of a brotherhood, with all firefighters. So for us to become part of OSFA is very good feeling,” Jeff Reeves, Public Safety Director, Quapaw Nation. “It is huge for our people to be a part of the association.”

“We are extremely proud to announce that the Quapaw Fire-EMS is the first Native American Department to join the OSFA. We are looking forward to this ground breaking relationship,” Steve Lumry, OSFA Executive Director said.

Lumry, who was previously the Administrative Director of the OSFA, also retired as Battalion Chief after 30 years with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

“Two big benefits of this addition into the firefighters’ brotherhood is the exchange of ideas and experiences, which will improve everything for citizens.”

The ceremony caps an extraordinary period of growth and change for the Quapaw Nation’s Fire/EMS and related safety divisions.

In 2008, the department had 14 employees and one fire station. Since then, they have added two state-of-the-art stations – one at the Downstream Casino Resort and one in Wyandotte – with 33 full-time firefighters/paramedics, three administrators and a fire marshal.

Other highlights include the addition of a comprehensive canine program that operates under the Quapaw Marshal, all in-house training in certified programs, expanded investigative capabilities under the Marshal (including fire investigations and fire code enforcement), a Swift Water Rescue Team that has worked to help flood victims of Hurricane Harvey in 2017 (south Texas), and Hurricane Florence in the fall of 2018 (in the Carolinas), and joining the Ottawa/Delaware County Wildland Fire Task Force which works (through the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management) to assist with wildfire fighting where it is needed in the United States.

“We are very proud of the growth and expansion of the Quapaw Nation Fire and EMS, and all of the good community service they have contributed both at home and around the country,” said Quapaw Nation Chairman John Berrey. “I congratulate them on joining the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association and we all look forward to continued growth and service together.”

The OSFA began in 1894 and this year celebrates its 125th anniversary. During that time, almost 100 departments have been continuous members for at least100 years.