NEOSHO, Mo. — At one point, Richie Fretwell was one of the “young guns” on the officiating crew at the Northeastern A&M High School Basketball Tournament.

Now he’s one of the veterans.

Fretwell will be part of a fleet of area referees who will be calling games in the hoops fixture, which runs through Saturday, Jan. 26, for the 24th year.

“I can remember back when they used five or six gyms,” said Fretwell, a former Miamian now assistant superintendent at Neosho, Missouri.

“I even started at the old gym on campus at NEO (which was destroyed in a fire and replaced by the Student Activity Center),” Fretwell said. “I’ve been to Wyandotte, Commerce, Fairland, the old gym at the high school, the high school, both college gyms plus the old gym. I worked one year at Will Rogers and the Civic Center.”

He helps Picher native Mickey Heatherly with lining up referees for the NEO tournament as well as southwestern Missouri.

Fretwell rose through the ranks in the Miami School District.

He was hired in 1993 as head baseball and assistant football coach, and then took on softball duties when Harley Turner retired as well as athletic director duties.

He was assistant principal from 2001 to 2008 and moved up to principal and then assistant superintendent here before moving to Neosho for the first time.

Fretwell spent five years as assistant principal at NHS then was named principal at Seneca, where he spent two years before going back to Neosho.

He and current Neosho superintendent Jim Cummins had worked together at Seneca, and then when Cummins was named superintendent at Neosho, he asked Fretwell to come along.

“He said ‘do you want to stay at Seneca, or come with me?” Fretwell said. “I just decided I would come and learn from him. It’s been a whirlwind but its been fun and an enjoyable learning experience.

“You are never too old to learn. I work with a good guy and a good district.”

Fretwell has been officiating basketball for almost 27 years.

“When I was head baseball coach at Miami I did a lot, then as AD I slacked off because I just didn’t have the time,” he said. “As assistant principal they let me do a lot then when high school principal, I did it a little bit.

“Being an assistant superintendent, I don’t have as many nighttime activities so I can go three to five nights a week. But I don’t know that my body allows it any more. Last year, I tore a calf muscle and this year I am concerned about tendonitis in my Achilles’ tendon.

“I still enjoy it and still have a passion for sports, the competition part of it.”

He’s worked high school final fours at the “Big House” in Oklahoma City and at the arena on the campus of the University of Missouri.

“I would like to get back there in Missouri,” Fretwell said. “What an experience.”

A Tulsa native, he was an assistant coach under Bill Mayberry when NEO won school-record 65 games and placed second at the NJCAA World Series.

Fretwell spent a year at Western Oklahoma State College then was at Jenks for two years before making the move to Miami.

His first season, the Wardogs won 32 games then had a 25-win season in his second.

“I was very fortunate because I had great kids,” Fretwell said. “It was a baseball community.”

This will be a bittersweet return to Miami for Fretwell.

“After 25 years, we just sold our house there,” he said. “That’s the first time out of Oklahoma in my life. I’ve been in Oklahoma for 53 years.

“It’s kinda bittersweet leaving Miami. It was a very good place for us.”

