MIAMI — The request for an operational audit of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office by the county commissioners on Nov. 26, 2018, was rescinded Tuesday morning at the courthouse in Miami.

The commissioners then voted to approve a request for the State Auditor and Inspector to conduct a special investigative audit of the Sheriff’s Office.

An operational audit is a detailed analysis of the goals, planning processes, procedures, and results of the operations of an office.

The intended result is an evaluation of operations, likely with recommendations for improvement.

An investigative audit is an investigation of a specific area or individual when there is a suspicion of inappropriate or fraudulent activity.

The intent is to locate and remedy control breaches, as well as to collect evidence in case charges are to be brought against someone, as stated at https://www.accountingtools.com/

In general, operational audits are objective and systematic assessments of how well an office is carrying out programs and operations, and focus on process.

Audits are conducted pursuant to the Government Auditing Standards, known as the "Yellow Book," issued by the Comptroller General and may have financial and/or performance objectives.

The audit report containing findings and recommendations is issued to appropriate county officials and are public documents available upon request.

Investigative audits are usually undertaken in response to reports of misconduct and focus on a person. Investigations are conducted pursuant to the Quality Standards for Investigations issued by the President's Council on Integrity and Efficiency.

Reports may be prepared to inform the county of a basis for potential discipline, or to correct serious deficiencies, or to refer matters for prosecution. Access to investigative audit reports is limited in accordance with the provisions of the Privacy Act, according to the https://www.nlrb.gov website.

Ottawa County District Attorney Kenny Wright described the two audits as, first, operational — a rigorous and deep audit according to rules in place and by government accounting standards and, second, investigative, as narrowly tailored to specific issues and “should ultimately be smaller, cheaper and quicker.”

“All audits have to comply with the generally accepted accounting principles as approved by the government’s accounting standards board,” Wright said.

“Although the investigative audit could be cheaper and quicker, it all depends on what the auditors find or don’t find and how deep the audit has to go.”

The costs may still be in the originally anticipated range of $10,000 to $15,000.

The originally requested audit had been delayed due to a backlog at the State Auditor and Inspector’s office, and the newly requested audit will take place as soon as the state is able to clear its schedule.

In another matter involving the sheriff, no action was taken by the commissioners on a request to approve depositing $1,345 from a pancake breakfast fundraiser held in November into the Reserve Deputy Account.

According to Wright, the board would first have to approve the fundraiser itself, now after the fact, because it should have been brought before the board for approval before the event took place.

He advised that they talk to the Sheriff to be sure he understands that he has to get approval from the county to hold such fundraising events in the future.