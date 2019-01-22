MIAMI — Kind, considerate, gentle, hard worker. All words to describe Mark Rogers, a long-time Miamian and member of the Miami News-Record and Grove Sun family.

Also in the description — Rogers’ famous laugh, described as both infectious and jovial.

“Even if he was on the far side of the building, with the door closed, you could still hear him laughing,” said Jim Ellis, sports editor at the News-Record. “It was just contagious.”

Melinda Stotts, former associate editor at the News-Record, agreed.

“His loud, one of a kind laugh that rang through the office (is) one of the memories of Mark I will treasure,” Stotts said. “I miss my friend, laughing, gossiping, talking and his hugs.

“Mark had a sensitive soul and I think that quality is what made him so sweet and likable to so many. He listened, cared and sincerely empathized which is rare today.”

Cheryl Franklin, former publisher of the News-Record and Sun, said Rogers was an asset to both the newspaper and community.

“Mark was always a joy to be around, he was a hard worker and a great artist,” Franklin said. “As an ad rep everyone was in awe at how his ad layout sketches were works of art, mostly because he wanted to be very sure the ad designer got it right.

“He worked hard to make sure his customers got an ad design they would love. It was very important to him because he wasn't just their ad rep, he cared about them.”

Franklin said Rogers would often brainstorm ideas with her as ways to improve the paper.

“He was my right hand man when it came to brainstorming,” Franklin said. “He wanted whatever we did to be quality.

“It took him a long time to agree to do the ‘Movers and Shakers’ column. He was afraid he couldn't come up with content to write about on a regular basis.”

Franklin said once Rogers started to column, he was surprised at how easy it was for him, and how well it was received by readers.

“He really got a kick out of scooping the newsroom at times with his inside information,” Franklin said. “Working at the paper wasn't just a job for him, it was his life because he was able to help and promote the people and businesses in his community.

“He never turned down a invitation to a banquet, a festival, a movie, a lunch, I miss doing those things with him. He appreciated all of those community events and Miami has lost one of their greatest supporters.”

Both Ellis and Stotts spoke of how both Rogers and his close friend the late Larry Roberts would go the extra yard in helping others.

“(Mark) worked to create a better community of higher quality,” Stotts said. “That's something few take on with such dedication. Something this community will be forever grateful.

“Mark was Miami and the difference he and Larry made can be seen throughout the city.”

In addition to working for the News-Record for 28 years, Rogers was also a member of the Oklahoma Press Association's Quarter Century Club.

Supporting the theatre

Long-time friend and co-worker Linda Kerby spent more than 20 years on the Miami Little Theatre board of directors with Rogers.

One of his contributions, behind the scenes involved his handwriting.

“He had beautiful handwriting,” Kerby said. “Anytime we needed something written out, or needed something on sets with handwriting, I would ask him to please write it out.”

Kerby said Rogers also became known for his guacamole and was asked to bring it to every MLT function involving food.

“One time he looked at me and said ‘Linda, the big secret is, it’s just a mix,’” Kerby recalled with a laugh.

Rogers ventured out from behind the scenes once in 2003, when he became “Jimmy Johnson's Radio's Only Masked Announcer” in the MLT production of Annie.

Kerby said Rogers took the role because it did not require him to speak. Instead he held up cue cards for certain audience reactions.

But it was his loud, boisterous laugh and how it impacted the theatre, that both Kerby and Pamela Catt will remember the most.

“He had the most infectious laugh,” Catt said, adding they often “planted” Rogers in the crowd to help prompt an audience response.

“People weren't immune to Mark’s laughter,” Catt said. “If he laughed it was contagious. He could always spur a crowd on.”

Catt said Rogers played a vital role in the MLT.

“In his quiet way, he will be missed,” Catt said. “He did so much for us that wasn’t on the stage.

“He was a fun person to be around. Besides being on the board, he was everybody’s friend.

Chamber of Commerce

Brandy Smith, vice president of operations for the Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce, said Rogers participated in every event during his tenure at the News-Record.

“Any time he walked in everyone would great him with a ‘Hey Mark’ followed by a hand shake or hug,” Smith said. “Mark was a true advocate for the Chamber as well as the community.”

Rogers took part in the Leadership Miami Class XIV, and received the Ambassador/Volunteer of the Year Award in 2005, 2007 and 2009.

Smith joked that when Rogers didn't receive the award, his good friend Gary Crow did.

The award was not awarded after 2009.

“When the committee for the gala met earlier in 2018, we decided to bring back the Ambassador/Volunteer of the Year award,” Smith said. “We have now decided to call it the ‘The Mark Rogers Volunteer of the Year Award’.

“He has made such a positive impact on our community. (He) spent countless hours volunteering his time at the chamber and our Leadership Programs, FestiFALL event Car shows, ambassador committee and many others.”

Smith said Rogers brought a “whole new level of light, energy and laughter,” into everything he pursued.

“He spent a lot of time with me coming up with new ideas and great ways to unite the community,” Smith said. “I miss him dearly, on behalf of the Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce we send our prayers and thoughts to all as our community grieves his loss.”

Dobson Museum

During the summer and fall of 2017, Rogers spent time serving as the assistant director of the Dobson Museum, working alongside director Jordan Boyd.

During this time period, Rogers helped Boyd by writing an article called the ‘Dobson Digest’ and assisted with other projects or needs around the museum.

“I will most definitely miss his laugh and his smile around the museum,” said Boyd, who was first introduced to Rogers through his friendship with Roberts.

“The museum is not going to be the same without seeing Mark come in with that smile or even just going down to the News-Record and not seeing him sitting there at the desk.

“Mark will truly be missed in so many ways. I’m so glad to have known Mark for the years I did and been able to have him a part of all the great things that are happening at the museum and the Coleman.”

Remembering a friend

For more than 25 years, Linda Nott called Rogers a close friend. In fact, the pair, along with Roberts, became known as the “Three Musketeers” around Miami.

Nott joked the name worked, until one of the trio would do something goofy.

“Then I said we were more like the Three Stooges,” Nott said, adding their friendship was filled with good meals and trips.

“When I first met Mark, I was going through a rough time in my life,” Nott said. “He made sure I wasn’t sad and didn’t just sit at home and do nothing. He was a kind person, and that's how our friendship grew.”

Rogers told Nott she reminded him of his Aunt Linda. For Nott, Rogers was like a brother.

The pair worked together at Miami Main Street. When Roberts retired, the trio often could be found together eating out, or taking trips to Branson.

“In all the years I’ve known Mark, I’ve never heard him raise his voice,” Nott said. “I’ve never heard him get upset, yell or scream. It’s what I loved so much. He had a kind, gentle soul.”

Nott said, like others, she will miss Rogers’ smile.

“If you didn't know Mark, and never met him, you don't know what you missed,” Nott said. “His infectious smile and laugh. You don’t know what you missed.”