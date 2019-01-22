MIAMI — Little did Red Robertson, Homa Thomas and Max Buzzard know what they were creating when they decided that Northeastern Oklahoma A&M would host a high school basketball tournament in 1946.

The 74th edition of the hoopsfest will be held Thursday through Saturday at three Miami locations.

“There have been two things that have been consistent all the way through,” said Monty Franks, who stepped away from doing sports publicity for the college in June.

“It’s an awesome tool to bring kids to the campus that would normally not do so. Granted because of the transformation it’s gone through, the majority of kids are from the area, but still just because they are area kids doesn’t mean they’ve been on the campus before.

“That requires a lot of work, which brings me to the second part which is coordination of the event itself. Without the number of people that are involved, to make sure it goes off as smoothly as possible, you couldn’t have a tournament like this.”

Games this year will be played at the NEO Field House, the Glen Wolfe Student Activity Center and Miami Activity Center with action starting at 10:30 a.m. each day.

The Miami School of Mines — changed to Northeastern A&M when the Board of Regents for A&M Colleges gained control in 1942 — hosted a small tournament in the 1920s.

NEO also was host to a high school tournament from 1934-37.

Nine years later, 16 schools were brought together to play in what would eventually become the nation's largest high school tournament.

Miami, Fairland and Wyandotte have played every year. The Quapaw boys have played in the tournament 73 years (missing only 2010) and Afton and Commerce have participated 72 times.

Fairland won championships in the first two years of the event — 1946 and ’47. The Owls have won it another six times.

The Wardogs have won 10 titles — their most recent in 2004 — and Wyandotte has carted off trophies four times.

The tournament field peaked at 98 teams in the 1980s, but has been limited to 48 teams the past several years for logistical purposes.

“We’ve had teams like Roland and all of our local schools who have been very, very loyal all these years. But we have also lost a number of faithful teams,” Franks said.

When NEO first held the tournament, it was the only game in town.

But now during the January tournament window allowed by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activity Association, there are more than 30 scheduled.

One moment that sticks in Franks’ memory is when the late Boyd Converse attended all 92 games in 1982 to earn a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

“I marveled at the ability he had of being able to do that,” Franks said. “It seems like a very insignificant thing — being a lot younger at that time, I approached that with ‘who cares?’ But if you stop and think about it in the grander scheme of things, 92 games in three days: holy cow. It’s just amazing that it occurred.”

Like with everything else, technology has changed the way things are done with the tournament.

“When I was a junior at Miami High School, I worked the tournament with Homa,” Franks said. “I will never forget being up in the second floor of Copen Hall at 1:30 in the morning, mimeographing scoring summaries so they could be in the mail for the other newspapers.”

“The ability to be instantaneous with the scores now and not having to worry about that is the biggest advancement.”

Tournament apps are available in the Apple Store and through Google Play. Brackets are posted on the NEO website — neoathletics.com — and scores will be relayed via Twitter and Facebook.

All six champs from 2018 in the field — the Welch, Quapaw and Edmond North girls and Commerce, Nowata and Claremore boys.

“While we are very proud of our College, we are equally proud of this community, its merchants, and its people. We encourage all of our visitors to take time to visit history Route 66, do some shopping, and try some of our delicious restaurants,” NEO President Dr. Jeff Hale said in a release.

Daily tickets are $9 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens.

A tournament pass, good for every game at all three sites, is $20.

Full brackets are on the NEO website, www.neoathletics.com