EDMOND POLICE

Officers shoot,

kill naked man

EDMOND — A naked man who fought with police officers was fatally shot by an officer Monday afternoon in a house near Edmond Santa Fe High School, police reported.

About 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of a woman who had been assaulted by her boyfriend in the 1900 block of Lariat Circle. A man was seen running down the street taking his clothes off in the area shortly after police responded. About an hour later, officers chased a naked man in the 500 block of Gray Fox Run. An officer used a Taser on the man, but a fight continued between the officers and the man. The man was shot by an officer several times. He was taken to OU Medical Center where he died, police reported.

Two officers have been placed on paid, administrative leave.

The shooting was in a residential area north of Edmond Santa Fe High School. Police said several residents reported a naked man jumping fences and running across backyards.

Edmond Santa Fe school administrators released the following letter to parents Monday.

“Today, just before 2:20 p.m., Santa Fe administration was informed by our school resource Edmond police officer that there had been an officer-involved shooting in a neighborhood to the north of our campus. He advised that the situation was already over and that Edmond police had secured the area.”

School officials did not think a lockdown was necessary.

— The Oklahoman

ENID POLICE

Fleeing man

rolls stolen pickup

ENID (TNS) — A 19-year-old Enid man was injured early Monday when he rolled a stolen pickup as he was fleeing from Enid police, officials said.

The crash occurred at 2:53 a.m. Monday on Garland Road, one-tenth of a mile north of Willow, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report.

Tyler Robinson, 19, was transported by Life EMS to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, according to the report. He was admitted in stable condition with leg and internal body injuries.

Robinson was fleeing from Enid Police Department officers in a stolen 1992 Dodge Dakota north on Garland, according to the report. When he crossed the intersection of Willow he began to lose control. The Dodge left the road to the left, traveled through a ditch and up an embankment, and the right front tire was damaged. The Dodge continued into a field, entered a broad slide and rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest about 0.2 miles north of Willow.

The report lists the condition of the driver as “unknown” and the cause of the crash as “unsafe speed for type of roadway.” Seat belts were equipped and in use at the time of the crash.

EPD Lt. Eric Holtzclaw said the Dodge was reported stolen to police Sunday from the 100 block of West Locust.

He said Officer Tyler Evans was told of the theft of the truck prior to the beginning of his shift during a muster meeting. Holtzclaw said Evans saw the Dodge in the 1500 block of West Broadway at 2:48 a.m. and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle fled.

— Enid News & Eagle