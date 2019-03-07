AUSTRALIA

Civil suit filed

against Pell

CANBERRA, Australia (TNS) — A civil lawsuit has been filed in Melbourne against Australia’s Cardinal George Pell, who has been found guilty of child sexual assault and is awaiting sentence, the Supreme Court of Victoria said Thursday.

The legal proceedings were filed late Wednesday, naming Pell as a defendant along with the State of Victoria, Child and Family Services Ballarat and the trustees of Catholic charity the Sisters of Nazareth.

The plaintiff’s name cannot be disclosed because of legal reasons.

The court did not give any details, but local media reported the man alleges Pell sexually abused him as a boy three or four times in the 1970s in a swimming pool in Ballarat where Pell was a priest.

The man, 50, was a complainant in a second trial against Pell, which was dropped by prosecutors last week over a lack of evidence, according to Australian Associated Press.

“It took a lot of courage and soul searching to be prepared to tell my story, accusing one of the most senior Catholics in the world of serious criminal offences …” the man was quoted as saying.

In an earlier trial in December, Pell was found guilty by a jury on five charges of sexually assaulting two boys in a cathedral in 1996 when he was Melbourne’s archbishop.

Pell continues to maintain his innocence. His appeal will be heard in early June.

Pell, the Vatican’s former treasurer, is the highest Catholic official to be convicted of child sexual abuse. He is in custody and will be sentenced on March 13.

— dpa

NORTH KOREA

US, South Korea

exercises denounced

TOKYO — President Donald Trump has scaled back U.S. military exercises with South Korea but apparently not enough to satisfy North Korea.

Pyongyang’s state-run Korean Central News Service (KCNA) on Thursday issued a strongly worded condemnation of the smaller exercises in what may be another example of hardening attitudes since a summit meeting in Hanoi between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un collapsed last week without an agreement.

The exercise, called Dong Maeng, or “Alliance,” runs March 4-12. It is seen as a replacement for the canceled annual Foal Eagle exercises that involved thousands of troops and massive displays of force, and for Key Resolve, an exercise revolving around computer simulations. Trump canceled Foal Eagle in 2018 at the time of his first summit with Kim in Singapore.

Justifying his latest decision to scale back exercises with South Korea,Trump focused on their cost, although officials have also previously acknowledged that maneuvers were suspended to allow room for diplomacy with North Korea.

North Korea routinely condemns any joint exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea, and it even denounced South Korean independent air force exercises in December. But the latest statement is notable for its timing and forcefulness about the latest war games.

— Washington Post