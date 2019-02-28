Perry Wolff, a longtime CBS News documentary producer whose inside views of the White House, manipulative Pentagon practices and changing perceptions of black Americans won awards and stirred controversy, died Feb. 17 at an assisted-living center near Portland, Oregon. He was 97.

He had complications from dementia, said his son, John Trevor Wolff.

Wolff began working in television’s infancy in the 1940s, first as a writer and later as a producer. During his four decades at CBS, he was the behind-the-scenes producer of more than 600 hours of news and cultural programs, many of which were narrated by the network’s most revered broadcasters, including Walter Cronkite, Eric Sevareid and Charles Kuralt.

In 1962, Wolff produced one of the best-watched TV documentaries of its time, “A Tour of the White House With Mrs. John F. Kennedy,” in which first lady Jacqueline Kennedy walked from room to room, offering poised descriptions of the treasures of the Executive Mansion. All of the filming was completed in a single day.

“She was so well-versed,” Wolff said in a 2012 CBS retrospective of the documentary. “There were no retakes. We would go into a room, she would tell us roughly what she was going to do, and we’d just do it.”

Over the years, Wolff produced documentaries on countless subjects: the Berlin Wall, art history, religion, modern French and Italian culture, the presidency, ancient Greece and the FBI.

One of his most sweeping efforts came in 1968, when he produced a seven-part series “Of Black America,” which was broadcast months after the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The series, aired once a week from July to September, touched on the anger, pride and problems of the black community.

It showed how African-American contributions to society had been historically ignored or denigrated and included segments on military history, entertainment, slavery and the goals of the civil rights movement.

In 1971, Wolff was executive producer of “The Selling of the Pentagon,” which showed how the military spent millions of taxpayers’ dollars to sway public opinion in favor of the war in Vietnam.

The documentary, narrated by Roger Mudd, won Emmy, Polk and Peabody awards - the highest honors in broadcast journalism - but was attacked by Vice President Spiro Agnew as “a subtle but vicious broadside against the nation’s defense establishment.”

Agnew called the program “cut-and-paste” journalism, and the Pentagon said it was slanted to make military leaders look bad. Rep. Edward Hebert, D-La., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission.

Another congressman, Rep. Harley Staggers Sr., D-W.Va., who chaired the Interstate and Foreign Commerce Committee, argued that the broadcast airwaves were in the public domain and issued subpoenas to CBS, demanding that all the raw footage be released.

CBS refused, on First Amendment grounds, but did air the documentary a second time, including critical commentary by Agnew, Hebert and Defense Secretary Melvin Laird.

In riveting testimony before a congressional committee, CBS president Frank Stanton rejected the notion that CBS, as a broadcaster, was not a legitimate member of “the press.” He refused to release the network’s unaired footage.

The confrontation occurred at the same time that the New York Times and Washington Post were publishing excerpts from the secret Pentagon Papers about the origins of the Vietnam War. Staggers’s committee cited Stanton for contempt, but the full House rejected the recommendation. In the end, the CBS refusal to back down in the face of congressional and White House criticism of “The Selling of the Pentagon” was considered a victory for freedom of the press.

Perry Sidney Wolff was born June 12, 1921, in Chicago. His father was a salesman, his mother a homemaker.

After graduating in 1942 from the University of Wisconsin, Wolff served in the Army during World War II, participated in the Battle of the Bulge and received the Purple Heart. He began his journalism career with a Chicago radio station, where he produced concerts and investigative stories. He was fired in 1950 after exposing an illicit drug-ring operating out of a bar owned by the station manager’s brother.

In 1951, Wolff joined CBS News in New York. He wrote and produced a 26-part series on military aviation, narrated by Cronkite, and spent four years as an independent filmmaker, producing several feature-length documentaries before returning to CBS in 1960.

Wolff often produced as many as four or five documentaries a year for CBS, including portraits of foreign countries and cities that blended history and modern life. In several of these international documentaries, he introduced the use of independent experts to narrate documentaries, instead of relying on CBS staff announcers or news anchors, with whom he sometimes clashed.

“We had a rule,” he said in a 2015 interview with the Television Academy Foundation. “If you take their picture, they inflate their brain. It’s automatic.”

One of his more celebrated later productions at CBS was “The Vanishing Family,” from 1986, which was narrated by Bill Moyers and examined the growing number of single-parent households in black America.

Wolff won at least 15 Emmy Awards and more than a dozen Peabodys throughout his career and was considered one of the most graceful writers at CBS. He brought many well-known figures to the network, including correspondent Mike Wallace, producer Robert “Shad” Northshield and executive Howard Stringer.

His wife of 65 years, Tuulikki Suominen, died in 2013. Survivors include his son, writer John Trevor Wolff of Beaverton, Oregon.

After an ownership change at CBS, Wolff was dismissed in 1990. He later wrote, produced and narrated a series of documentaries on art history for PBS, including on Picasso, van Gogh and Michelangelo. His 1996 film on French artist Henri Matisse was nominated for an Academy Award for best short documentary.

Wolff’s later films may not have had the high ratings of his earlier work at CBS, but he believed they had a longer shelf life and more lasting cultural meaning.

“When I show the art films, there’s applause,” he said in 2015. “And that’s a lot better than ratings.”