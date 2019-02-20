OKLAHOMA CITY

Traffic signals improve

street car times

OKLAHOMA CITY (TNS) — The average round-trip time on the Oklahoma City Streetcar’s downtown loop has been reduced from 52 to 45 minutes, according to data compiled by Embark transit.

The improved times are closer to Embark’s goals and follow activation of equipment giving streetcars priority at traffic signals as they travel south on Robinson Avenue.

The newly installed equipment was intended to address early complaints of inconsistent travel times and delays at red lights.

More signals could be upgraded to keep streetcars running every 10 to 12 minutes during peak weekday service hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Daily streetcar ridership averaged 672 trips Feb. 8-14.

Ridership when fares were free during a similar seven-day period last month, Jan. 11-17, averaged 1,369 daily trips.

Embark began collecting fares Feb. 2.

Streetcars were free to ride for the first seven weeks after the system opened Dec. 14. The base fare is $1 for a one-hour pass.

So far, passengers have taken more than 120,000 trips.

Embark officials expected ridership declines once fares took effect, and expect ridership to pick up with the advent of warmer weather.

— The Oklahoman

OPIOIDS

Senate OKs

Narcan at schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (TNS) — The Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved a bill that would authorize school nurses or other designated employees to administer Narcan or other lifesaving opiate antagonists to students who appear to be overdosing on opioids.

“Countering an overdose with a product like Narcan can literally mean the difference between life and death,” said state Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, author of Senate Bill 85. “This bill simply clarifies our statutes so school employees can be assured that they have the same legal protections given to others under state law.”

First responders, including emergency medical technicians, law enforcement officers and firefighters, already are authorized to administer opiate antagonists, which can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, allowing time to seek emergency medical care.The bill was a request from the State Department of Education, McCortney said.

Individuals authorized to administer the drugs would be required to undergo training by the Department of Health, law enforcement or another appropriate entity to learn how to recognize overdose symptoms, how to perform basic resuscitation techniques and how to properly administer an opiate antagonist.SB 85 now moves to the House.

— The Oklahoman