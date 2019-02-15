WASHINGTON (TNS) — The White House said Thursday that President Donald Trump will sign a must-pass government spending bill even though it lacks border wall funding and then declare a national emergency to pull money for wall construction from other parts of the federal budget.

The declaration, which would involve a vast expansion of executive power, is certain to face court challenges and could provoke a showdown with Congress. Even some Republican loyalists had cautioned Trump against overstepping his authority, wary of letting the White House circumvent lawmakers’ spending authority.

“President Trump will sign the government funding bill, and as he has stated before, he will also take other executive action — including a national emergency to ensure we stop the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. “The president is once again delivering on his promise to build the wall, protect the border and secure our great country.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said Democrats would oppose any emergency executive action.

“Declaring a national emergency would be a lawless act, a gross abuse of the power of the presidency and a desperate attempt to distract from the fact that President Trump broke his core promise to have Mexico pay for his wall,” Schumer said in a joint statement with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The president’s decision, first announced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., cleared the way for the Senate to vote on the spending bill, which had to be passed by midnight Friday to avert another government shutdown. Many senators were reluctant to vote until Trump clearly stated his intention to sign the bill.

Shortly after Trump’s announcement, the Senate overwhelmingly passed the bill, 83-16. The House followed later, approving it 300-128.

The vast majority of Democrats voted yes. But several of the party’s 2020 presidential contenders voted against it, including Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey. They joined several conservatives in opposition, creating a stark contrast between the presidential contenders and other Democrats.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who has not declared his candidacy, supported the measure.

The bipartisan deal will fund a large chunk of the federal government and provide $1.375 billion for border barriers, but nothing for a wall, which was one of Trump’s main campaign promises in 2016. Back then he promised Mexico would pay for it.

National emergency declarations are usually limited to sanctioning foreign threats or dealing with a domestic crisis, like combating swine flu. Experts have called it unprecedented for a president to issue such a declaration to get funding for a project Congress has explicitly refused to fund.

Legal advocacy group Public Citizen promised to sue “on behalf of landowners and others in Texas likely to be affected by such an illegal maneuver.”

Either chamber of Congress can also force a vote on rescinding the president’s order, a move that could put Republicans in a tough position.

Pelosi called the emergency declaration “an end run around Congress.” Some Democrats have floated the idea of a legal challenge, arguing that the president is usurping Congress’ power to appropriate money. Pelosi wouldn’t commit to that Thursday.

“We will review our options, and I’m not prepared to give any preference” to any single one, she said. “Republicans should have some dismay about the door they are opening.”

The White House said it was prepared for a legal fight. “We’re very prepared, but there shouldn’t be” legal challenges, press secretary Sanders said. “The president’s doing his job. Congress should do theirs.”