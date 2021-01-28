In 1936 Margaret Mitchell penned her famous novel “Gone With the Wind.” Today, 85 years later, the story’s and Atlanta’s history are displayed in depth and colorful detail on the Gone with the Wind Trail, depicting key historic spots in the city’s Civil War experience.



Starting in Marietta, north of Atlanta, the trail begins at the Gone with the Wind Museum housed in a converted 1875 cotton warehouse. Collections feature hundreds of artifacts and memorabilia, such as the original Bengaline honeymoon gown worn by Vivien Leigh in her role as Scarlett O’Hara in the 1939 movie.



The trail then moves to Midtown Atlanta and the Margaret Mitchell House on the Atlanta History Center’s campus. The museum includes the restored rooms where the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel was written, complete with the author’s desk, period furniture and original leaded glass windows. (The center is closed at this time, but watch for updates at atlantahistorycenter.com.)



Mitchell is buried at historic Oakland Cemetery, the final resting place of more than 3,000 Confederate soldiers and 16 Union soldiers. The cemetery has a park and botanical gardens.



The self-driving tour ends in Jonesboro, 15 miles south of Atlanta, and the Road to Tara Museum. Here, visitors step back in time to learn the backstory of this great American novel. Scarlett’s most famous dresses are on view, such as the green velvet drapery dress, Paris hat and pantaloons. Brochures are available in 13 different languages.



More history, art

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta pays homage to the American civil rights movement. It brings current global human rights issues to the forefront and is especially notable as an educational tool for children and families. The center is a perfect starting point for exploring other parts of the city.



Also downtown is the renowned Ebenezer Baptist Church. Since its founding in 1886, the church has been home to instrumental figures in Atlanta’s history and civil rights. During the 1960s, Martin Luther King Sr. and Martin Luther King Jr. served as co-pastors, providing spiritual guidance and activism on behalf of African-Americans.



Atlanta is called the Cultural Capital of the South. The city’s vibrant arts scene is centered in the Woodruff Arts Center, comprised of the High Museum of Art, Alliance Theater and Grammy Award-winning Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. A new wave of visual art and street murals have rolled in, adorning parks, walls, tunnels and walkways.



Where to eat, stay

For dining, Mary Mac’s Tea Room is a landmark Midtown eatery. Serving Southern specialties for more than 70 years, the restaurant is a favorite of Atlantans and visitors alike. Yummy entrees such as chicken and dumplings, country fried steak, sweet potato soufflé and fried green tomatoes are traditional fare.



Two busy food markets are popular gathering spots, offering a taste of the South and ethnic varieties as well. Ponce City Market along the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail has retail shops as well as dining. Krog Street Market in the heart of Inman Park is a busy food hall housed in a restored factory.



The city hosts more than 20 food festivals annually, including Cabbagetown Chomp & Stomp and Attack of the Killer Tomato. COVID-19 affected last year’s festivals, so watch social media for this year’s updates.



History enthusiasts will appreciate The Georgian Terrace, a Midtown icon. The hotel is in the heart of Atlanta’s cultural district across from the historic Fox Theater. Beneath the grand staircase in the hotel, Margaret Mitchell attended the after party for the Atlanta premiere of “Gone with the Wind.”



Downtown, the Candler Hotel Atlanta sits adjacent to the site of the former Loew’s Grand Theatre that premiered “Gone with the Wind” in 1939. On Peachtree Street, the hotel is within walking distance of Centennial Park, the College Football Hall of Fame and Georgia Aquarium.



For information on Atlanta’s COVID-19 regulations, check discoveratlanta/coronavirus. For more things to do and see, go to discoveratlanta.com.