This is the third installment of an interview with Army veteran Cliff Hjelm, which Joe Todd conducted on March 11, 2020, in Tulsa. It has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

By Joe Todd

Historian

(The interview picks up with Hjelm describing the Battle of Chorwon.)

Todd: What did you do in that night fight?

Hjelm: I don’t remember throwing any hand grenades. I did not have a radio at that point in time. I just had a rifle in a foxhole. I did not play a very big role other than being there. I had a good hole that was dug in real deep. We retreated those 42 miles and the word before that was “No retreat, do or die”. However, our retreat was ordered. Some of the best fighters over there were the enlisted reserve officers and the Marines. The real terrible time in Korea was 1950. The Battle of Chosin and that is when the weather was so terribly cold. You have heard how bad the weather was in 1951, ‘52 and ‘53, but 1950 is when the weather was so terribly cold. I was from Minnesota and the weather in 1951 was not as bad as Minnesota, but when you are outside all the time. We went on patrol all the time and we came back early one time because we thought we had some contact and Lt. Morrill just chewed us out and sent us back out. He was New Jersey and had an Italian restaurant. They came one day and took him away in handcuffs. The payroll was low one time and we had a supply sergeant that was a big gambler and there was an awful lot of gambling going on. Roy Pelligren from Houma, Louisiana, worked in the kitchen and he came to me and asked for money and I think I had $15 in script and I gave it to him, and by the time the night was over, he had six or eight wristwatches up his arm and he had won everything. We were going to Florida in 1952 and I stopped in Houma and found him, then he died several years later. I checked up on several of the guys. One guy was shot in the rear and had 8 or 10 inches of stitches and he rotated and went to work for a power company. The first year he was home, he fell off a power pole and was killed.

T: Did you have any contact with the local people in Korea?

H: My only contact was a couple of guys that worked in the forward aid kitchen and we picked up an orphan about 5 or 6 years old and a guy in the forward kitchen took care of him. When it was really cold, they slept in the same sleeping bag. We called him “Scoshi” and he was such a happy little kid. We had a North Korean that had broke through. He was a professor in North Korea with seven children. If you had glasses in North Korea, you were suspect, and he escaped with his life and left his wife and seven children behind. I still pray that they got back together. He knew I was a Christian and when I left, he sang to me, “God be with you until we meet again.” Capt. Goodwin was a little jumpy and wound up killing two of our guys that came to his tent real quick. That was tragic, and one guy was a truck driver and I wrote to his parents after that. But locally, I had no contact with the local people. We would come to a city and they would be waving, and if there were 10 or 12 on an intersection, you could smell the garlic. When I was there, Seoul had no indoor plumbing, but now our hotel had heated toilet seats and was computerized.

T: What did Seoul look like when you went through?

H: To my knowledge, it had been totally destroyed. Now Seoul had 11 million people and the greater Seoul area is 25 million.

T: How long were you in Korea?

H: From April 11 and I left on rotation in January of 1952. Nine or ten months. We were to rotate with 24 points and I had over 40 points, along with several other guys. In Korea, all the guys needed was a green light and they would be on the way to the Yalu River, up in China. I wrote a letter back to Truman, and he had a lady that was head of defense or something and I directed the letter to her in Washington, D.C. It said, “From some front line troops, all we need is a green light and we are on the way to Pusan.” About seven other guys signed it, we wanted to go home. When I went to mail it, the guy saw it was addressed to Washington, D.C., said, “Is this a poison pen letter?” I said, “No, it isn’t.” He didn’t open it. Within a week, all of us got orders that we could go home. There were so many guys that had gotten wounded in the early part of the war and really wanted to get back in. I was not one of those, I wanted to get home. We had long boat trip home and under the Golden Gate.

T: Tell me about the trip home.

H: My brother, I was in his wedding was expecting their first baby and was to be born in January. I was on the high seas and no way of knowing. We got to San Francisco.

T: Do you recall the name of the ship?

H: Not coming home.

T: What did you do on the trip home, how did you pass the time?

H: Talking with the guys, eating and sleeping and really looking forward to getting home. The whole time I was over there, my mother wrote me letters and she would write me five to six letters a week. I was always glad to get them. A lot of the guys got Dear John letters, which wasn’t happy for them. There were even some divorced and that was not good.

T: What did you think when you saw the Golden Gate Bridge?

H: I should have been up on deck, but I wasn’t. As soon we I got to shore, it was very joyful. I called and had to take the train from California to St. Paul. That was a very long trip. I sure remember coming into St. Paul. My brother was there and my first nephew had been born. When I was drafted, I was working for the First National Bank in St. Paul. I was a loan officer at a young age. I went back to my same job.