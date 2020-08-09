Now that the summer months are slowly fading into fall and kids are going back to school (or some version of school), Price Tower continues to welcome and serve a growing number of guests throughout the tower.

The current world situation with the pandemic, social distancing, face masks etc., has given everyone the opportunity to view their business as never before. We are no different here at Price Tower. With all business travel on hold across the country, our entire guest model has shifted. Price Tower is currently a total “pleasure traveler” property, which means our guests are visiting us from out of town and mostly on the weekends.

Prior to March of this year, our hotel and restaurant bookings were fairly even throughout the week. Since June, when we reopened, 75% of our business is now happening on the weekends. This is an exciting shift for us as most travelers for pleasure experience more of all the tower offers than ever before.

Guests are taking time to enjoy our amazing art gallery (which continues to show John Hammer’s fantastic exhibition), historic tours of the building, shop in our gift shop and partake in Wright Chef Jordan Keen’s delicious entrees both on floor 15 in Copper Restaurant + Bar and outside on the new “Plaza”. We are thrilled to have guests from several out-of-state destinations visiting during this time.

As with many establishments currently, Price Tower continues to carry on the business of revenue and expenses to ensure we are managing this historic property well … while keeping the long-term future in mind. I’ve recently been asked by several of our patrons how the community can help support the tower during this time.

There are many ways everyone can help make a difference, and here is a short list:

Visit Price Tower and see all we have to offer — I think you’ll be surprised!

Encourage your friends and family to join you for lunch, happy hour, or dinner here. If you haven’t experienced Chef Jordan’s culinary creations you’re really missing out. Go to pricetower.org/dine today and check out his delicious menu. He has created several options to enjoy outdoors on the “Plaza” from casual salads, flatbreads and hand-crafted sandwiches to tasty happy hour snacks like buffalo wings and chicken nachos. In addition, Copper Restaurant + Bar on the 15th floor remains our signature destination for wonderfully unique entrees and delicious desserts.

Experience the iconic building and all it stands for. We offer limited historic tours of the art gallery and furniture gallery including Price Company artifacts, and the tours also showcase the top three floors of the tower, which are the historic areas of the building. This includes the exclusive 19th-floor loft apartment retrofitted with original décor circa 1956 which served as Mr. Price’s office when he worked here.

By all means, come stay in our extraordinary hotel, Inn at Price Tower. With 16 beautifully decorated rooms staged with mid-century modern Frank Lloyd Wright furniture, you will be transported back to a time of relaxation and luxury. During the three months we were closed, due to COVID-19, we took the opportunity to professionally clean and sanitize every room, and we completely replaced all bedding and towels, and provided new plush bathrobes for all guests to enjoy. If you don’t stay in the Inn yourself, do like so many in our community and offer for your visiting friends and family to stay inside Price Tower. Nowhere else in the world can you stay, dine, and learn first-hand about the world of Frank Lloyd Wright all in one place.

We recognize this continues to be a tremendously challenging time for our community and our nation as a whole. But with dedicated commitment from a strong community who supports and encourages each other, we truly will get through this together. We hope to see you at Price Tower soon.

Rick Loyd is Executive Director of Price Tower.