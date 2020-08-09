Ollie and Raleigh are brothers born April 5, 2019. There were five kittens in the litter born to a stray and all were home-raised. These guys are super friendly and so much fun to watch. And they are ready to be your real friends. Call ARF for an appointment to meet Ollie and Raleigh or their sisters.

All Animal Rescue Foundation pets are spayed or neutered and have received all appropriate tests and vaccinations. For more information, visit www.arfok.org, the new facility at 399519 U.S. Highway 60 (one-half mile east of Bison Road) or contact them at 918-766-0991.