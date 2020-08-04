Woolaroc will soon have a new state-of-the-art playground for children thanks to the generosity of the Sallee family.

Bob Fraser, Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve CEO, said in a release that the funding commitment for the playground was made by Kay Sallee of Bartlesville and David Sallee of Kansas City to honor the memory of their late parents, Lyle and Shirley Sallee.

“My brother and I can think of no better way to honor our parents,” said principle donor, Kay Sallee, a long-time executive at Phillips 66. “They were intensely committed to family and especially loved children. Woolaroc is a remarkable place where they enjoyed many visits over the years. We are honored to help with this great addition to the campus.”

The Lyle and Shirley Sallee Family Playground will be open to children ages 2 to 12 years.

“Fifteen years ago we built our current playground and it was a huge hit with the kids. For the last three years, we have been developing plans for a new playground that fits our mission and the needs of the children,” Fraser said. “Working with Cunningham Recreation and GameTime, two well-respected names in playground development, our objective was to design something special. We asked them to create something uniquely Woolaroc, and I am glad to say that they met our request and more.”

Kaci Fouts, Woolaroc’s Director of Strategic Planning stated, “creating the perfect playground for Woolaroc was the easy part; we knew that funding it would be a challenge. The Sallee family stepped forward to underwrite the entire project. Children for years to come will benefit from their incredible contribution.”

Work will start on the new playground in early September and should be completed by mid-November. The current playground will remain open until the new construction begins.

Fraser said it is an exciting time at Woolaroc. In early June the museum announced a new Welcome Center that is scheduled to open in May 2021.

“Guests will be able to sit on the south porch of the new Welcome Center and look across at this incredible playground that has multiple slides, climbing webs, a crossing bridge, mushroom stepping stones and much more,” he said. “With the generous donation we have received from the Sallee family, we will be able to increase our current playground area footprint and create a play area that can be enjoyed by all children.

“It was very important to all of us to create a playground that not only looks cool, but to make sure it was inclusive and accessible for all children, no matter their abilities.”

Plans for the formal dedication of The Lyle and Shirley Sallee Family Playground will be announced at a later date.

Information provided by Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve.