This is the third installment of an interview with Harold Pigg, which Joe Todd conducted on Feb. 15, 2020, in Bartlesville. It has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

(As the interview resumes, Pigg is talking about a National Guard assignment to Iraq after 9/11.)

T: What did you do in Iraq?

P: Our primary mission in Iraq was convoy operations. We transported water and building material. We moved equipment, damaged equipment. We retrieved battle-damaged equipment, tanks and other HETs. A lot of stuff had hit IEDs. We retrieved this stuff under fire but our main mission was convoy operations. We moved vehicles from one location to another where the US forces were training the Iraqis.

T: How do you retrieve damaged equipment under fire?

P: Very carefully. We had our gun trucks out. As a HET driver, we do not engage in combat, our job is to drive through the combat zone. As long as you are not hit, you are good. We hooked up the dead vehicles with the tow bar and winch it up on our truck under heavy security.

T: Is the HET armored?

P: Yes, we have armor over there. We have steel plates on the front and on the door and the glass is a quarter-inch thick. If someone shot at us, we just waved at them. The truck would burn down and the glass would survive. We had a radio that had jammers to block radio frequencies because they liked to blow the IEDs with a radio and we would block them. They couldn’t transmit and detonate anything.

T: Did you have any contact with the local people in Iraq?

P: Yes, we sat around and talked about family, and as long as you weren’t doing anything to tick them off. They were sensitive and things that we don’t take in consideration, they do. Some things are more important to them; we drank tea and they talked about their family. We had dogs and when those dogs came in, you can forget about everything. The people there were pretty good people and we had to do some language training and culture training, so we wouldn’t offend them. Little things that we don’t pay attention to were offensive to them.

T: What would be offensive to them?

P: Looking at the women. Their women walked behind them and our women walked beside us.

T: How do you clear the roads of the IEDs?

P: We had road clearing crews and they were always out. We called them angels. We had guys and girls out with sophisticated electronic equipment and they would scan the roads. They had infrared cameras that sent photos back. Most of the time we looked for wires that ran along the roadsides and anything that looked out of place, a fresh dug place. They put stuff along the guardrails. We had equipment that would detect things.

T: Did you get to Baghdad?

P: We went to Baghdad once on missions and saw the big crossed swords. We got caught in a bombardment one time there and we had Marine air support. Every time we went out, we had air support.

T: What happened in the bombardment?

P: We traveled a lot at night and the village or the area would just go black. Then you get ready for what is coming next. We may get small arms fire or RPG fire. We were always prepared for it. We had gun trucks that took care of all that.

T: How many trucks in a convoy?

P: Depending how large the convoy was. Sometimes we may have 20 trucks and a hundred people. We were always a protective force for the noncombatants. Third national people from India or Ethiopia that hauled items in European trucks. Our trucks were armored but their trucks were not. Sometimes they would have a helmet or a helmet you might see in a baseball game. We called them whites because most of their trucks were white and we put them in our convoy and we confiscated all their phones and ways of communication. I was responsible for retrieving their phones. When the mission was over, we gave the phones back. Before we left the compound, the phones were taken away and back in the compound, they were given back.

T: Who were we fighting in Iraq?

P: Today they are called the Taliban; I don’t know what they were called then.

T: Did you get to Afghanistan?

P: No, sir I never did. I wanted to but never did.

T: What type of quarters did you have in Iraq?

P: We were in Conexus that were built like trailer with two-man rooms.

T: What type of bunkers did you have?

P: The bunkers were dug in with sandbags. Some were Conexus and some were already there and they were fortified. Some were wood-frame buildings and they were fortified.

T: Did you have any duty beside truck driver?

P: We pulled different duties; we pulled mess duty or in the motor pool. There was always some type of security.

T: What type of security would you pull?

P: Perimeter security. There were towers throughout the whole complex, and we stood guard duty in the tower. The duty was never strenuous and never outside the wire.

T: How long were you in Iraq?

P: I was in Iraq one year. I went in February of 2007 and came home February of 2008. That was the first time. The second time was ten months. The 1176th out of Memphis, Tennessee, needed extra bodies. Being HET drivers, 19 of us went over with them.

T: Where were you the second time in Iraq?

P: Q-West Iraq. That is in Northern Iraq. It was outside of Mosul. There were Marine outposts in that area. That was during the closing down of Iraq and getting ready to bring the troops back home. We were moving equipment.

T: What is your best memory of Iraq?

P: The pontoon bridges. Driving on those bridges, and we lost boxes off the flatbeds on those bridges. We had the 915 Trucks. I enjoyed the food over there. That is the first time I had eaten lamb. We stopped at a place and had feast. I served as a minister over there. If the chaplain couldn’t make it out, I did the prayer and the service before we went outside wire. The third-world nationals would want prayer. If they saw us in a prayer circle, they wanted in the circle. We visited the CCP, the Casualty Collection Points and visiting with the soldiers there. Some of the soldiers were sick and some had problems back home.

T: What is your worst memory of Iraq?

P: Having to sit after an IED had been detected. The road clearing crew came and detected an IED and we had to sit there with your night vision goggles on and looking around. Once an IED had been detected, we had to sit there while EOD came to blow the IED; you had to sit there and monitor. You couldn’t trust anybody. You had to make sure someone wasn’t planting an IED under you while you were sitting there, or someone coming up behind a berm to take you out. Those were the scary times, but they were also fun times. This was reality and anything could happen.

T: Were you called to active duty again?

P: That was the last time.

T: Are you still in the National Guard?

P: Yes.

T: What unit?

P: 1175th. I had the opportunity to move to other units, but I enjoy transportation. That is all I know and I love being around the equipment and if we load it, we will be driving it.

T: Which do you prefer the Army or the Marines?

P: I’ll always be a Marine, because to me everything physically is patterned after the Marines. The others are trying to implement more strenuous physical activity, and the Marines have been doing that for a while.

T: I’d like to do a word association. I’ll give you some words and you give me your reaction.

P: OK.

T: The first one is Boot Camp.

P: Boy Scout.

T: ITS.

P: Structure school.

T: USS Saipan.

P: Home on the water.

T: Twin Towers.

P: Commemoration.

T: HET.

P: Bad ass.

T: Philippines.

P: Nice place, vacation.

T: Japan.

P: Great getaway.

T: Iraq.

P: Great training.

T: IED.

P: Eye opener.

T: George Bush.

P: Great president.

T: How do you want to be remembered?

P: As a fun-loving, God-fearing person.

T: Anything else you want to talk about?

P: If you have a good wife, whether you are a truck driver or soldier or policeman, that good wife and support means a lot. Sometimes that is all you have to carry you through. That is as close to God as you are going to get in some situations. My wife would call me and ask about the other soldiers and she prayed for me and the other soldiers. My wife plays a big part in my spiritual life and my military life. When I asked God to send me a woman that would love me unconditionally, he sent one. I am who I am today because of the support she gave me and the troops while we were overseas.

T: Where did you meet your wife?

P: I met her in Murphysboro, Tennessee. I worked for Nissan and I was one end and she was in the other end of the complex. She is from Oklahoma and had some bad experiences and came to Tennessee to escape it all.

T: Sir, this is an excellent interview. I want to thank you for you service and thank you for the interview.

P: I appreciate it.