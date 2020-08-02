What’s in a name? Quite a bit, actually. The way we spend our lives — what we give ourselves to — tells a lot about us. If we do what we say we will do, regardless of the cost, tells a lot about us too.

When I was a young girl, my father and mother visited a farm on the Horseback Road in Carmel, Maine. They were looking for a second property to purchase and it was close to the farm we were living in at the time. The lady who owned it showed us around the property and though I was 5, I knew how to behave in public. You remember how it was when you were a kid! You could act like the devil at home, but as long as you behaved in public, you were a good kid!

As we went through the house we ran across a beautiful porcelain child’s china tea set edged with gold trim. I was enchanted. The lady told us it had been hers when she was a child, but she had never been allowed to play with it. Her parents were afraid she would break the pieces, so they had displayed it in a case for her. By the end of the showing, she had decided to make my day. She said she didn’t have any children of her own, and as long as my parents would let me play with it, she would give it to me.

My parents gave their word they would let me play with the tea set, and I had a new toy. I remember playing with that set, clanking the dishes and cups against the porcelain sink in the bathroom, and yes, breaking some of them as time went by. My brother, Kympton, made a shelf for it in high school wood shop, and as I grew older, it moved from me playing with it to me displaying it. I still have it today, and it is has a place of honor in my kitchen. The tea set survived.

That was only one of many times I heard my parents give their word. They always followed through, and if they said they would do something, you could take it to the bank. I never doubted them and knew I could count on them no matter what. Do you know people in your life like that? They are treasures for sure.

People say they will do things all the time. Sometimes you know they aren’t being truthful because of past behavior. Maybe they told you they would do something and they didn’t follow through. Their word isn’t worth very much. Other people tell you they will do something and you know they will do it. Their word is valuable and you can count on them because they do what they say they will do.

Proverbs 22:1 (NLT) says, “Choose a good name over great riches; being held in high esteem is better than silver or gold.” In other words, a good name is priceless.

A few years ago, Mark had a business venture that didn’t succeed. He and his partner, at great personal sacrifice honored their word and did the right thing, paying the debt in full. It would have been easy to take a different route. But they had given their word, so they honored the promises they had made.

It’s easy today to give your word and go back on it. “Circumstances changed,” they say, as an excuse to not be a person of honor. Galatians 6:7 (AMP) says, “… for whatever a man sows, this and only this is what he will reap.” Know that if you sow unfaithfulness and dishonor, that is what you will reap. If you give your word and go back on it, don’t be surprised when people do the same thing to you. As a child I learned honor by watching how my parents lived their lives. Remember that your children are watching how you live your life too.

Let’s be people of honor. When you give your word, keep it, even to your own hurt. Do right by people and see what good things that brings to your life!