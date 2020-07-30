What are your thoughts on masks? Are they the secret to stopping the pandemic or revoking our freedoms and liberty?

Are you sending your children back to school? Is it safe? Are you virtual schooling or home schooling instead? Do you have no idea what to think or do?

To say that this time in history is a time of uncertainty is probably a vast understatement. Many people have strong opinions, but still have no idea what’s really going to happen. It is virtually impossible to make any kinds of plans.

You may have noticed that you are experiencing more stress than usual. You may also be noticing that you are losing the ability to manage the stress that you are usually able to keep at bay. If this resonates with you, you are not alone. There are six reasons, possibly more, why it is so important to be able to plan.

1. Taking risks. Taking risks is a crucial ingredient in growth and development. When we can not strategize a plan for taking a new risk, we become stunted in our development and begin to feel that “stuck in a rut” feeling all of us despise. This feeling leads to decreased amounts of happiness and motivation, which can ultimately result in a state of depression.

2. Being proactive. Without being able to plan, you run the risk of becoming reactive rather than proactive. Often when we are reactive, we respond to situations with emotions that wouldn’t normally be present, and we run the risk of damaging relationships, perhaps permanently.

3. Improving performance. Without planning, we simply do not perform at our optimal level. For example, if we know we need to take a licensure examination for our career but have no idea when that exam will be scheduled, it is impossible to create a study plan. Thus, resulting in a poorer exam score when the time comes.

4. Creating teamwork. Not only can we not plan effectively, but we also cannot create teams. Often projects and life itself are so overwhelming that we rely on others to help us persevere and ultimately succeed. Without the possibility of teamwork, these tasks become daunting and often lead to increased anxiety and unmanageable stress.

5. Revising the plan. We all know that planning does not always work. Life happens and things tend to get in the way of even the best made plans. The current climate not only does not allow us to plan, but it also allows for little options to revise the plan as needed.

6. Rewarding ourselves. When we cannot plan, we also cannot reward ourselves for completing the plan. Rewarding ourselves is an important component to maintaining good mental health and happiness. Without a sense of accomplishment, we once again wind up in “the rut.” Which we all know is a dangerous place mentally.

I wish I could tell you ways to circumvent the uncertainty and subsequent stress; however, it feels inevitable with everything going on in the world today. I will, however, encourage you to plan as much as you can. Even small to-do lists will help keep you more balanced in a tumultuous world.

— Dr. Chrissy Whiting-Madison is a professor of psychology at Rogers State University.