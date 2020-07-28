The heat of summer is upon us. We notice how draining the hot temperatures and humidity can be. Even going outside to water the plants in the evening hours can be hot! As humans living in a modern world, we have many options to stay cool. Remember to keep your pets in mind when thinking about hot weather safety.

When it is hot and humid outdoors, please take these precautions for your pets:

• Make sure your pet has plenty of clean, fresh water. It is probably a good idea to ensure you have water bowls outside and inside, in multiple locations. Refresh the water frequently.

• Provide a shady spot outside for your pets. If you don’t have trees providing ample shade, consider creating a shade cover where your pet can go on sunny days.

• Be careful that your pet does not get too much exercise on hot, humid days. Limit exercise to early morning or evening hours.

• Don’t let pets spend too much time on hot pavement or asphalt. Paws can burn!

• Bring pets indoors in extreme heat.

Other things to consider for pet safety in the heat of the summer include car rides and haircuts.

While our pets love to go for rides in the car, please remember to never leave an animal alone in a parked car. The temperature inside a car can reach 120 degrees quickly, even on a 70-degree day. During these Oklahoma summer days, the temperatures in a hot car will rise to even hotter temperatures and much more quickly. The best option is to leave your pet home when it is so hot outside, but if you do take your pet in the car with you, never leave them alone in the car.

Dogs often get a “summer haircut,” but did you know that fur actually helps prevent heat absorption? Plus, dogs can sunburn if their fur is shaved too close to their skin. So, if your dog does get a haircut in the summer, make sure it isn’t a summer shave.

If you are concerned that your pet may have gotten overheated, watch for these signs:

• Excessive panting or difficulty breathing,

• Increased heart rate and rapid pulse,

• Drooling,

• Staggered gait,

• Vomiting.

If an animal exhibits the above conditions outdoors, immediately get them into the shade and rinse their body with cool (not cold) water or use cool wet towels, trying to bring their body temperature down. Never use ice water; you don’t want to cool them too quickly. If the animal is indoors, move to air-conditioned area and offer small amounts of water to drink. Call your veterinarian immediately.

Some pets are more susceptible to the heat. Animals with flat faces, such as Pug dogs or Persian cats can have an even more difficult time breathing in hot, humid weather.

Our goal at Washington County SPCA is to provide shelter and medical care for stray animals. We love and nurture the pets in our care and actively promote suitable animal adoptions. To learn more about WCSPCA, to view available dogs or cats, pet adoptions, or how to make a donation to support our mission, please call 918-336-1577 or visit www.wcspca.org.

Tonya Pete is Executive Director of the Washington County SPCA.