Let’s face it, nobody wants to talk about death or funerals. It’s usually a topic we avoid, and it almost always makes everyone uncomfortable. Typically, it isn’t discussed until someone has died or is about to.

It is essential to think ahead, plan, and make the arrangements you want. It is healthy to have a plan, and it is OK to discuss it. If you’re still hesitant to plan, try to look at it as something considerate and helpful to your loved ones while they are grieving.

The first step to planning a funeral is to understand what happens at one. Funerals usually have up of three components; preparation, ceremony, and the afterward. You want to consider the different aspects such as do you want to be buried or cremated? Do you want the service at a funeral home, church, graveside, or somewhere creative? Will you hold a viewing? These are just a few examples of the preparations that can be discussed ahead of time.

If you or a loved one are worried about funds, consider setting up a payable-on-death account. This type of account acts like a regular bank account, allowing you to make deposits as needed. This type of account allows you or a loved one to designate a beneficiary to receive the money when you or a loved one passes away to use toward the funeral.

Planning does not mean you have to prepay. Funeral homes sell plans that tend to promise better rates if you buy a package now, years before you die. While that may sound practical, it may not be the best option for you. Situations can and usually change over time, such as moving far away from the funeral home or the funeral home going out of business, leaving you in a bind with no one to honor the plan.

Understand the investment. As of 2019, the national median cost for a funeral is around $7,500, so it’s important to look for the best deal. It is perfectly fine to look around and try to get the best deal you can find. You or your loved one may prefer to buy everything through the funeral home, but you don’t have to. Be sure to ask for an itemized list of what is included in each package upfront, so you know what you’re getting when you make a purchase. You may find it difficult to get pricing but remember that the Federal Trade Commission’s Funeral Rule requires funeral homes to give you prices over the phone or in person, but they do not have to provide pricing online or by email. Planning and shopping around can give you the ability to find the best price for a casket, urn, or flowers.

This process can be difficult, but many have found value in talking about it and planning. Be vocal about your wants and concerns. Write it down and tell your loved ones what you would like.

These conversations can eliminate confusion, stress, and the burden of guessing or last-minute planning. Remember, this conversation is part of the aging process, but stressfully planning a funeral doesn’t have to be part of the grieving process.

— Rachel Holdredge is Community Outreach Coordinator for Elder Care.