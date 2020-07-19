Our niece is getting married this month, and it got me thinking about my own wedding and setting up our home.

Victoria and Michael both owned homes and have sold them, and have moved into a fabulous place to start their new life together. We are so happy for them and excited for their big day. When Mark and I got married, all of our furniture came from our parents, and the only thing that was ours was our clothes.

I remember being excited about moving into our first apartment and couldn’t wait to make all 700 square feet of it ours. Mark worked as at a Curtis Mathes store selling televisions, stereos, and VCRs. He was required to wear dress pants and a shirt and tie each day, but he hated it. We lived in Florida and it was hot and muggy most of the time. The first thing he did when he came home from work was kick off his shoes, throw his tie to the side, and take off his clothes, leaving them on the living room and bedroom floor. He couldn’t wait each day to finally get into comfortable shorts and a T-shirt.

After a month or so of this, I’d had enough. I’d grown up with sharing a room with my sister who didn’t like to put her clothes away either, and I’d had it. Our apartment was a small space and anything out of place made it look like a mess. I wanted a clean house, so I told him, “Mark, I am only going to clean the clothes that are in the hamper. If you leave your clothes all of the place, I’m not going to wash them for you.” He was working long, hard hours, and frankly, I think he thought I was kidding.

Mark worked every Saturday, which was laundry day. I gathered up the hamper, which had some towels and of course, my clothes in it, and off I went to the apartment complex laundry room. True to my word, I washed only the clothes in the hamper, but I also wanted a clean house too, and his clothes from the week were everywhere. Suddenly, I had a wonderful idea for his dirty clothes. I went around the apartment and gathered up all of the dirty clothes and literally took his shirts, pants, underwear, and socks and folded them and put them in his closet and dresser — dirty. I think about it now and I still can’t believe I did it.

On Monday he took his shower and as he was getting dressed, he made a funny face. He could tell something wasn’t quite right. He smelled his shirt and it wasn’t fresh. He looked at his pants and there were dirt spots here and there. His underclothes didn’t feel quite right. He asked, “Are these clothes dirty?” I smugly replied, “I told you I’d only wash what was in the hamper, and those clothes weren’t in the hamper.” He was not happy with me at all. He ended up finding clothes he didn’t like to wear, but which were clean, and went to work. It was a little chilly for a few days, and I took his clothes and washed them for him. “Lesson learned,” I thought. But boy, I had a lot to learn.

How I wish I had heard what a friend shared with me tonight. She said that God calls us not just to equality, but to love each other and prefer one another over ourselves. To actually do more for them than we may even do for ourselves. Romans 12:10 ESV says it like this, “Love one another with brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing honor.” In other words, let’s love one another extravagantly!

I wish I could tell 23-year-old me, “Hey, this guy is working six days a week, 12 hours a day — take it easy on him. Pick up his clothes for him and help him out. He’s doing the best he can, even when his clothes are on the floor!”

But you know what? 23-year-old me thought he wasn’t valuing me. He must not care about my feelings. He must think I’m just here to wait on him. It was all about me. How it made me feel. What I thought it meant … about me. WRONG! The guy was just trying to survive.

Thirty-five years have passed, and Mark still works six days a week, sometimes 12 hours a day. He has been such a support to me this past year while I’ve battled health issues in my body. He prays for me, waits on me when I need it, and encourages me. He has preferred me when I probably didn’t deserve it, but oh what love he has shown to me! It has meant so much in my time of need.

Micah 6:8 says, “… the Lord has told you what is good; and this is what he requires of you: to do what is right, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.” I think the world could use more of us practicing this — mercy, kindness, and humility.

I’m glad that Mark didn’t let that one interaction with the dirty clothes define our relationship. I’ve had a lot more chances to get it right, and I hope I do more often than not. As you go through your days, let’s practice this kind of generosity, and see what a difference it makes in the lives of those around us.

I know you’re wondering — does he use the hamper now? The answer is yes, but if his clothes are on the floor, I pick them and clean them too. You see, we’ve both grown!