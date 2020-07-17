The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,000 contribution to Elder Care.

Arvest local bank president Kim Adams and loan manager David Nickel presented the check to Cordell Rumsey, Elder Care executive director.

“We are pleased to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help Elder Care’s efforts to provide quality programs and services to our community’s mature adults, especially during these unprecedented times,” Adams said. “Elder Care plays an important role in our community, and we are proud to support the positive impact they have on seniors and their family members.”

Elder Care works to ensure that mature adults live healthy, independent lives by linking them with the vital services necessary to maintain independence in their home environment. Elder Care provides a wide range of programs and services including adult day health services, case management, caregiver support groups, home care services, physical therapy, intentional social networking groups, and more.

“We are grateful to the Arvest Foundation for their generous support of Elder Care,” Rumsey said. “This donation will help us continue our many important programs for senior adults and caregivers in the community who need our services more than ever during the pandemic.”

Major areas of focus for the Arvest Foundation include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint. For more information, go to arvestfoundation.org.