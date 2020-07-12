This is the third installment of an interview with Nancy Williams, which Joe Todd conducted on Jan. 4, 2020, in Bartlesville. It has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

(The interview picks up with Williams discussing her work as a court reporter in the Navy.)

Todd: What were some of the cases you handled?

Williams: There was this one little Navy guy. He was a fireman. His name was Melvin F. Moore. He did a lot of unauthorized absences and he was in trouble all the time. He would throw toilet paper in his cell and make the Marines mad. We had a court martial over toilet paper throw. I saw the gritty side and I had always led a sheltered life. I never told parents because if they knew, they would want to take me home and I wasn’t going.

T: How long were you on the West Coast?

W: About a year, then my enlistment came up and I did paperwork to re-enlist and find out where I was going to go. I hoped I would be in San Diego because the ship Jerry was on was going to be there another 18 months. My hopes were dashed; I was going to go to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and I knew what the winters were back there and wanted no part. So, I got out and I was miserable, I couldn’t find work. Nobody wanted a dependent, because you were there a short time to be trained then you were gone. I went back down to the recruiter and talked to them and they gave me a typewriter and said I could do my own. I sat down and typed up my own re-enlistment papers and went through the whole thing. The girls I was with were afraid to ask any questions and I knew better and asked, “Have you heard where I will be going”? They said, “No, but we can find out.” I told them that I would really like to know, and I was going straight back to Portsmouth and I couldn’t bear the thought of those winters and we were in sunny California. I got out and was miserable again and couldn’t find work for a long time. Finally, I found a job and was a little bit happier. I was there a couple of years and our first child rolled around. Jerry was in WESTPAC again and an infant could sleep days and nights. I would send my credentials to attorneys in the Long Beach and Los Angeles area. I didn’t want to work in an office but would transcribe depositions. In a few days, I had equipment in my home and I would watch him and work away. I have always worked in legal. If things had been better, I would have stayed in a lot longer.

T: How long was your husband in the Navy?

W: It was over 20 years. He was on five carriers. He was an electrician’s mate. He ran a hobby shop in Beeville, Texas, because when an electrician came to shore, the unions did not allow them to work. He spent a year at Da Nang; there was a floating dry dock there. When the river boats got shot up, they would bring them in and he and his crew would rewire them and get them back on the water. When he came home, he was in recruiting duty in Wichita Falls, Texas. He retired off the Independence and he retired and we came back to Caney. We had children that didn’t know family and grandparents.

T: When did you come back to Caney?

W: 1974. He got in law enforcement and did 30 years in law enforcement. I worked for the state of Kansas in the judicial branch and retired after 34 or 35 years. I was a clerk in the district clerk’s office and we did jury trials and divorces.

T: How long has he been gone?

W: June of 2016.

T: When did you come to Bartlesville?

W: March of 2017.

T: Why did you come here?

W: My kids built a new home and added a mother-in-law suite for me. I was down here all the time, my grandsons were down here.

T: Would you join the Navy again?

W: Yes, in a heartbeat. I’m very patriotic and dedicated to our country. But I’m older and probably a lot meaner.

T: I’d like to do a word association. I’ll give you some words and you give me your reaction. The first one is Boot Camp.

W: Difficult.

T: Great Lakes.

W: Cold weather.

T: Court reporter.

W: Enjoyable field of work.

T: Long Beach.

W: Loved it.

T: U.S. Navy.

W: I loved it.

T: Ronald Reagan.

W: Good president.

T: Jimmy Carter.

W: He was a nuclear sailor on submarines. A very kind man, thoughtful man, but not so great president. But I have to give him credit, he was a Rhodes scholar, I believe.

T: George Bush.

W: Very likeable but maybe not the best president. He was caring and he tried.

T: Cuban Missile Crisis.

W: I really grew up when I became part of it. You think your life is on the line.

T: How do you want to be remembered?

W: A kind, loving, loyal person to the people that I love and to humanity. Patriotic, a good moral person. A Christian. That is how I want to be remembered.

T: What is your most vivid memory of your Naval career?

W: Probably we were told we were going to war with Cuba and we were going to be the advanced group. I grew up quick and had to do a will. At one point, they took our ID cards and dogtags away from us. That is an odd feeling and I didn’t like it. I wanted my identity. When I came home to visit, I didn’t fit in anymore. Those people stayed the same and they looked at things so differently and I didn’t.

T: What is your best memory of your Navy career?

W: Being able to go to those schools and get an education that I could transfer over into the civilian world. That set me up for a lifetime of employment. It help support our family and I was able to retire from that. I owe the Navy a great deal for that. That is what I cherish and serve our country.

T: What is the worst memory of your Navy career?

W: I thought I was going to die one time. I was serving yeoman legal duty watch. That is shore patrol. They bring in their tank loads. I was by myself late at night at Long Beach. Ordinarily, I am not afraid. I am not one to be afraid. A destroyer was in port and one of their sailors, this big hulking guy, had taken LSD and went on a rampage on the destroyer. He had picked up knives and was stabbing people. They liked to never got him subdued. They brought him over to me with six sailors manhandling him. He was in cuffs going berserk and they left him with me. The skipper wanted him put in the brig and I knew you couldn’t put people like that in the brig. They have to go into a hospital ward. I told them they will not receive him into the brig. I told them that I would call the Officer of the Day. They went somewhere else to talk to someone else and left him there. He was cuffed in the front and that wasn’t good. I was doing paperwork to show that we had not taken authority of him. He picked up a stapler and opened it and was coming at me to hit me with it. I’m not a screamer, but I screamed for them to get back in there. They came running in and they really erred. They should have never left him alone with me or anybody. I called the OD and they added another charge against him. They finally got him in a hospital to help people like that.

T: I didn’t ask, when did you leave the Navy?

W: June 1967.

T: What was the reaction of people with you in uniform?

W: There were places we could not wear our uniforms off post. We were restricted to post one day and we could hear Jane Fonda with a bullhorn off post and I didn’t like that. When we had to fly, we were not always treated well. The Moonies were in the airports and wore white robes and asked us why we wanted to kill people. There were people that would call us baby killers and such. There were times Jerry and I, when we lived off-post, we had to pack our uniforms in the trunk of our car and drive on post.

T: What about in Hollywood?

W: We were invited guests and never mistreated. Most of my memories are excellent. Those people that were screaming baby killer and spiting at us were misguided.

T: Anything else you want to talk about?

W: I saw some wonderful things in Long Beach. I moved in the barracks when Jerry was in WESTPAC.

T: This is an excellent interview. I want to thank you for your service and thank you for the

interview.

W: Thank you.