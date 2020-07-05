“A friend is the hope of the heart.”

Ralph Waldo Emerson

We know true friendship when we experience it, but breaking it down to its elements can be hard to do. Although all friendships are the same at heart, they can look very different from the outside. Friendships may vary in intensity, and friends may sometimes disagree, but friendships last when acceptance can be depended upon on both sides.

I’m recommending books that illuminate the essence of friendship in its many variations. They offer a glimpse into the relationships of people who would check different boxes when filling out a form – age, race, address, but somehow their friendships grow.

“The Woman Next Door” by Yewande Omotoso, fiction

Loving thy neighbor is easier said than done.

Two women in South Africa live next door to each other — one is white, one is black.

They don’t like each other, not one bit. But then something happens to shake things up and slowly they come a place where they understand and have empathy for each other.

“A Tale for the Time Being” by Ruth Ozeki, fiction

A young girl’s journal lands on a distant shore, swept in by the waves of a tsunami, and a correspondence begins.

In Japan 16-year-old Nao is having a hard time and is struggling with depression.

She retreats into solitude, entering her thoughts in a journal. Like a message in a bottle, her journal winds up in the hands of a novelist in British Columbia, and a long-distance friendship begins that enriches them both.

“Old Friends” by Tracy Kidder, nonfiction

Two very different men become roommates in a nursing home in Massachusetts.

Sounds depressing, right? But this real-life account is surprisingly uplifting. Joe and Lou learn to appreciate each other, and their shared sense of humor unites and sustains them.

“The point was to make a joke out of anything you could around here.”

“Crossing to Safety” by Wallace Stegner, fiction

A complicated friendship between two couples endures over time.

At a college campus during the Great Depression the young people meet “by circuitous and unpredictable routes … drawn together, braided and plaited into a friendship… There is no glue in it but mutual liking.”

“As Always, Julia” edited by Joan Reardon, nonfiction

A simple request for cooking advice results in a long-term correspondence.

Letters fly back and forth between Julia Child in France, and Avis DeVoto in New England. The women’s letters paint a portrait of life in the1950s on both continents. A warm and lasting friendship develops, with Devoto playing a key role in getting Child’s first cookbook into print.

Connie Lavoie owns The Book Loft, located inside the The Vintage Loft on Don Tyler in Dewey.