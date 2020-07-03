We are all getting older. Sometimes it seems like we blink, and suddenly we are receiving our AARP card in the mail and being enrolled in Medicare. While we prepare for our senior years the best we can by creating 401Ks and planning retirements, the one thing we can never quite prepare for is mental health issues in what should be the best years of our lives.

The one thing that all seniors need to know is that mental health issues are not considered a normal part of the aging process. It does not happen to everyone, and it should not be expected or tolerated as such. While it is not considered a normal phenomenon, it does occur frequently.

One in four senior American adults has a diagnosable mental disorder during any one year after their 65th birthday, and about 6 percent of older adults have a diagnosable depressive illness (Life Senior Services).

Senior Americans must begin to realize that their mental health is just as important as their physical health. Most older adults I know rarely miss a scheduled visit with a physician.

However, can the same be said for seeing therapists or psychologists? What can older adults do to take better care of their mental health as they age?

1. Be more physically active. Physical activity does not only improve your physical health, but your mental health as well. Start as small as you need, even chair exercises will make a difference. When at all possible go for walks, jogs, or join a gym.

2. Don’t isolate. Relationships are a key ingredient in the maintenance of positive mental health. Stay connected with family and friends and develop new relationships whenever possible. If you find that those relationships are not what you are looking for join a volunteer group or become involved with your local church.

3. Adopt a pet. Research suggests that having a pet improves physical health by lowering blood pressure and mental health by decreasing the likelihood of depressive episodes. A dog, a cat, a lizard — whatever animal makes you smile will be sure to do the trick.

4. Play games. Whether its Candy Crush on your cellphone or joining a bunco league, studies that suggest that gamers have better mental health outcomes than those who don’t participate.

5. Get spiritual. Whatever your denomination, take it a step deeper. Perhaps it is time to find a church or reread your Bible. Maybe its time to try yoga, meditation or tai chi.

Whatever your preference, meaningful activity will make you happier and also offer pathways to increased socialization and personal fulfillment.

Perhaps the most important thing you can do as a senior to improve your mental health is to simply be proactive. Do what makes you happy! If that is traveling, plan a trip with friends or family. If it is reading, download the local library app and binge read away. If you think you are “in a rut” or struggling, reach out! Don’t be afraid to seek a therapist or counselor. Everyone needs someone to talk to sometime.

These truly are the best years of your life, don’t forget to do what it takes to make them the happiest years as well!

— Dr. Chrissy Whiting-Madison is a professor of psychology at Rogers State University.