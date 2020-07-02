In 1984 President Reagan proclaimed July as National Ice Cream Month, with the third Sunday being National Ice Cream Day.



For road trippers who like a treat while out and about, here are some shops that will hit the sweet spot.



Pennsylvania

In the Keystone State, Hank’s Frozen Custard in Conneaut Lake has a long history and a secret that makes its frozen custard stand apart from the rest.



Hank does not work at Hank’s and never has, but Ryan Hild, the grandson of Marg and Ernie Hild, who opened the stand in 1952, does and is the sole owner.



The stand was named after Marg’s father Henry, whose nickname was Hank. In 1947 Hank opened Hank’s Frozen Custard in new Brighton, Pennsylvania, and was doing well, so the Hilds opened a stand with the idea they would draw business from those visiting Conneaut Lake Amusement Park.



Hank’s is a place you wish you had in your town. The secret is in the 1947 machines. They are gravity fed, so there is no air pressure.



“That is what makes it so creamy,” Hild said.



Visit hanksfrozencustard.com for hours and a flavor schedule.



Ohio

Leaving PA and driving through the Buckeye State, road trippers will find a company making its famous ice cream at the Ye Old Mill in Utica — Velvet Ice Cream.



Velvet began with the Dager family more than 100 years ago and continues to be family owned and operated. They produce more than 5 million gallons of ice cream a year, including classic flavors Buckeye and Buckeye Brownie.



The Ye Olde Mill welcomes more than 150,000 visitors each year for tours, tastings, events at its restaurant, touring the ice cream museum, enjoying a picnic and fishing at the catch-and-release pond.



Velvet offers tours of the facility, however currently they are not doing so due to COVID-19. Check the website for updated information: velveticecream.com.



Indiana

Let’s move west to the Hoosier State where, in the first capital of Indiana, there are two classic ice cream destinations.



Visitors take a step back in time in historic downtown Corydon when stepping into Butt Drugs. Sweet treat chasers will find an old-fashioned soda fountain, a gourmet confectionery and even local moonshine. The owners enjoy the uniqueness of their name and sell shirts at their “buttique.” Butt Drugs was established in 1952 and is now a third-generation family pharmacy.



At the original soda fountain customers can try a famous Butt Shake, with none other than Ohio’s Velvet Ice Cream. They also use gourmet cookie and pretzel cones, Ghirardelli hot fudge, Hershey’s chocolate syrup and classic Coke products. They make their own syrup for vanilla cream sodas and shakes.



Butt’s also has some of the best fudge, malted milk balls, chocolate toffee pistachios and, a favorite of the locals, Modjeskas — caramel covered marshmallow candies.



Visit buttdrugs.com for more sugary treat options and to purchase a shirt.



Corydon visitors also flock to Polly’s Freeze in nearby Georgetown, which opened in 1952 as a classic roadside stand. It continues its ’50s look that includes an enormous bright neon parrot sign.



Polly’s serves Coney dogs, hamburgers, fries, banana boats, hot fudge cake, strawberry shortcake, shakes, malts, sodas, floats and cones. The saucer-size Polly Burgers are a favorite, along with the homemade onion rings. This landmark is known for its orange sherbet. Visit pollysfreeze.com for hours.