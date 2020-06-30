June 12 was a special day for Wesleyan Christian School’s Class of 2020. The high school commencement, originally scheduled for May 6, gave the school’s 23 graduates an opportunity to bid farewell to high school and hello to the rest of their adult lives.

This year’s graduates boasted several awards and honors.

“We had two students who received honors for being Examiner-Enterprise Students of the Month, Meghan Clark and Abigail Witt,” said WCS Superintendent Rodney Clark. “They will be in the running to win scholarship money and a new car at the banquet on Aug. 4.”

WCS’s Class of 2020 had four students who were hired for a paid internship with the ConocoPhillips Internship Program, including Meghan Clark, Abigail Witt, Maeghan Hesslen and Gabriella Ratzlaff. In addition, four students also received recognition for being an Oklahoma Academic Scholar, which means they had a 4.0 grade point average and at least a 27 ACT score. Those students were Meghan Clark, Christopher Ryan, Cooper Buice and Ryan Schouweiler.

According to Clark, the class received almost $400,000 in scholarships to attend college.

The Rev. Steve Hamm, a pulpit minister at Agape Church of Christ in Ponca City, was the commencement speaker. Hamm and his wife Misti have been strong supporters of Wesleyan Christian School, with Misti having taught there a few years ago.

Hamm’s advice to the students came from the Bible: “Follow Matthew 10:16, which says, ‘Behold, I am sending you out as sheep in the midst of wolves, so be wise as serpents and innocent as doves.’”

Valedictorians were Meghan Clark, who plans to attend Evangel University and major in accounting; Abigail Witt, who will attend Oklahoma State University and major in accounting or human resources; Cooper Buice, who enrolled at Arizona State University and plans to major in software engineering; Ryan Schouweiler, who plans to attend Oklahoma Wesleyan University and major in computer science; Gabriella Ratzlaff, who will attend Oklahoma State University and major in biology with a minor in secondary education; and Maeghan Hessleen, who plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and major in biomedical sciences.

This year’s salutatorians were Christopher Ryan, who plans to attend the University of Tulsa and major in chemical engineering with a minor in biomedical sciences; and Makhenzie Braun, who enlisted to serve our country in the military.