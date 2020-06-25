Bartlesville First Church will have two new associate pastors starting Sunday, June 28.

The Revs. Emily and Michael Robnett have been assigned to Bartlesville First Church from Enid. Emily has spent the past three years working to reorganize and empower church leadership, restructuring its committees for effectiveness and leading the church to cast a new vision for its future. Michael has worked to create sustainable and effective modern worship services while staying relevant with the ever-changing trends of modern Christian culture.

Bartlesville First Church also has hired a new Youth Director, Laley Freeman. She is a recent graduate of Oklahoma City University where she studied Religious Education and Mass Communication. While in school, Freeman served in youth and education ministry at Bridgeview UMC, Norman for two years and interned for the United Methodist Publishing House and Oklahoma United Methodist Camping Ministries.

Bartlesville First Church, 4715 Price Road, will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday or online at BartlesvilleFirstChurch.com.