This is the second installment of an interview with Tom Johnson, which Joe Todd conducted on Jan. 21, 2019, in Bartlesville. It has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

(The interview picks up with Johnson discussing his Army training.)

Todd: You went to Fort Gordon for AIT (Advanced Individual Training)?

Johnson: Yes, radio training and radio repair.

T: Was AIT geared toward Vietnam?

J: Only the last two weeks.

T: What radios were you training with?

J: The backpack radios. In Vietnam, I got to work on the Collins single-side band used in the MARS (Military Auxiliary Radio System) stations. You could call back home at the MARS station. The guy before me worked on those and when I inherited his bench, I worked on the Collins. I didn’t work too much on the field radios. There were other guys that worked on the field radios.

T: How long did AIT last?

J: We started the first of the year and went to Vietnam the end of May.

T: Tell me about going to Vietnam.

J: I went to San Francisco and flew on a commercial airline, Northwest Orient to Vietnam. Went to Cam Ranh Bay.

T: Did you fly straight to Vietnam?

J: No, we stopped in Japan then on into Cam Ranh Bay.

T: Do you recall the date you landed in Vietnam?

J: It was May 1966.

T: When you first got off the airplane, what was your reaction?

J: Heat. It was awful hot. The smell and the heat.

T: What did you do at Cam Ranh Bay?

J: We were just there for a day or so then went to Qui Nhon. We flew into An Khe then trucked down to Qui Nhon. Qui Nhon is where I was based and out in Valley A.

T: What unit were you assigned to?

J: We were assigned to 41st Signal, Company B.

T: What is Valley A?

J: It is just a designation on an area north of town. I did spend two or three months at Tuy Hoa. The White Horse Division of the South Koreans were at Tuy Hoa, but most of my time was spent at Qui Nhon where the Tiger Division of the South Koreans was located.

T: What were your duties with the 41st Signal?

J: I supposed to be a radio repairman, but when I got there, they needed radio operators. We were told we would be stationed with the South Koreans to give them support, and I did that until the fall of 1968. The fall of 1968, they rotated me back to Qui Nhon. I had a unique experience there in that they were looking to build a new warehouse to stock parts and they found out that I had worked with concrete, so I got to head up the warehouse project.

T: What did you do as a radio operator with the Koreans?

J: We were just support. If they needed artillery support or an air strike, we would call it in.

T: Did you go out with the Koreans?

J: Yes, we went on patrol.

T: What do you do on patrol?

J: Went wherever they went. Most times it was uneventful. Once in a while, you had to call in an air strike or something. Very seldom did I have to call in a medevac. If something happened to one of them, they took care of it themselves.

T: What about booby traps?

J: I have an interesting story. There was a mountain around Qui Nhon we called VC Mountain; Vung Chua was the name but we called it VC Mountain. Company B had a radio installation on top of the mountain. We had 2½-ton truck and went to the ammo dump and loaded up and took it up on the mountain on the curvy old road. I had been there before and when we pulled in, I noticed the front gate was all torn up. I pulled into the supply area and talked to a guy in the tower and he said the enemy came up that drainage ditch and it was like shooting fish in a barrel and there was half a body laying there. And the one that I almost stepped on was cut in half by their machine gun fire. He said the amazing thing was, they just kept coming. He said they were just kids and hardly had any clothes on. He said he didn’t know what was motivating them.

Back to the booby trap. When we were on patrol one time, and we had a Vietnamese scout or maybe a Korean and the local people would go on Vung Chua Mountain and gather firewood to make charcoal and someone had written on that sign, “Danger, booby trap area”. We figure it was to warn the locals gathering the wood.

I went back to Vietnam in 2010. My son Derek works for nonprofit children’s hospitals and he was in Uganda as a hospital administrator. They were going to build a hospital in Vietnam and he was going to check it out. Being a Christian organization, it was abandoned, but the trip was still on and he took me with him. We started off in Saigon and went to Qui Nhon and ended up in Hanoi. We met a local and he said his dad had been disabled in the war and wanted to meet me. The next day, he said his father was buying watermelon and beer and we were going over that evening. His father spoke Vietnamese but his son was our contact and spoke English. We ate watermelon, drank beer and traded war stories. It was a unique experience that I got to meet the enemy 50 years later. To them, it was the American war and they drove the Americans out. He said there are people there that are glad the Americans came, but they cannot show it. It was also an unpopular war in North Vietnam and I found this out later when I was there.

T: How long would you be out on patrol?

J: Just overnight or during the day.

T: When you were out overnight, what type of position would you set up?

J: We didn’t set up a position, we just patrolled an area. The Koreans were assigned to protect the towns and they would go out and try to flush out any Viet Cong or NVA in the area. They had intelligence that would feed them information. We never stayed overnight; we were always back in out beds.

T: What type of quarters did you have in Qui Nhon?

J: We had regular barracks. When I first went to Vietnam, we had tents on a wood frame. They were built with the guys stationed there. They had a man experienced in building just as I had experience in concrete work. At night would you go help pound nails or saw boards.

T: The Koreans were good fighters.

J: Yes, they didn’t mess around and they were serious. We would go to town with them, but we quit doing that because they would always get in trouble.

T: What are the monsoons?

J: A lot of rain. The French built the roads up high for the monsoons, and when we rode with the Koreans, there would be a boy on a bicycle and you knew the butt of a rifle would come out and hit that boy and he would tumble off that bicycle down the side of that road. During the monsoons, we would drive those trucks through the mud and we would splatter people and houses. The monsoons were a lot of rain, same time every day. It even got so cold that you had to bundle up.

T: Who ran the motor pool?

J: We had our own motor pool.

T: What vehicle did you have?

J: In the valley, we had a 2½-ton truck with radio equipment. When I went back to help with the warehouse, I had ¾-ton truck. I have a story about the deuce and a half. I got to meet this CIA guy. We were pouring cement sidewalks in the company and built a concrete slab for an extension for the NCO club. This lieutenant asked if we needed cement and I said yes. He said there was an engineering company that needed a deuce and a half and they were going to haul cement and leave some on the truck. It was at night; I thought something strange was going on. I went to the motor pool and the deuce and a half was gone. I got another one and we were doing a sand and seal on the road. I came back with a load of sand and came through the back gate and the guard said there were some guys from the CIA that want to talk to you. I went up and didn’t think anything about the deuce and a half. I went downtown with them to their headquarters and they had the dates that I had loaned that deuce and a half out and they were selling cement on the black market, using a Signal Corps deuce and a half. It was sitting in their yard with a couple of flat tires and never saw that deuce and a half again, they kept it. I told them what happened and they realized I had nothing to do with it except the loan of the deuce and a half. Last I heard that lieutenant and the engineering lieutenant were both in Leavenworth.