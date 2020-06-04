The Copan FFA chapter recently was chosen to receive a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities award.

The chapter, which was established in 1931, stresses academics, leadership, judging and livestock projects that include award-winning show animals. Led by Advisor Monty Layton, the three-star chapter’s success this year including four State FFA degrees and four Career Passport recipients, and it received an OK State Reserve Champion Cattle Grading award. Students were involved in showing at county, state, and national levels in Kansas City and Denver.

The AFGC award will be used for enhanced technology, computers and other items needed by the chapter to further its goals, including the new use of plasma cam software to facilitate special designs for metal cutouts with limitless possibilities.

ASA National Director Pam Snelson of Washington County was a 2020 winner for the award and chose a deserving chapter for the donation.

For over 10 years the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, has awarded more than $33 million to nonprofit organizations across rural America. The program is part of a larger initiative called the America’s Farmers campaign, which highlights the importance of modern U.S. agriculture through communication and community outreach programs that partner with farmers to impact rural America