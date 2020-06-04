Regardless of profession or personality, nearly everyone has experienced burnout, that horrible feeling when you have endured too much.

Unfortunately, we live in a society where self-care is often viewed as unnecessary, selfish, or even a sign of weakness. Oftentimes, people who are beginning to experience the first symptoms of burnout don’t even realize it is happening because they have grown accustomed to the feelings and believe it is just a normal part of life.

While usually ignored, some of the warning signs of burnout can look much like clinical depression. Two of the most prevalent symptoms are chronic stress and disengagement (psychologytoday.com).

Chronic stress is stress that feels nearly constantly activated. In other words, there is no reprieve to the stress, and most find it impossible to relax, even in situations that normally feel relaxing, such as a bubble bath or a walk in the woods.

Disengagement is the process of separating one’s self from things one would normally enjoy. Most simply lose interest or feel like they are too busy or too tired to participate. Disengagement is dangerous because it separates you from the things that bring you happiness.

The fall, on the other hand, is completely noticeable and not confused with depression. This occurs when one has persevered through all the warning signs and now feel their soul is crushed and he or she is pinned against the proverbial wall. The fall is generally accompanied by physical ailments, both sickness and soreness, as well as inexplicable exhaustion. While it is not the lowest an individual can get, it is close.

There are many reasons people reach the point of the fall. One of these reasons is shame. Most do not want to admit that things have gotten that bad, and few want to ask for help, emotional or otherwise. Another reason is that many have come to believe that the process of self-care does not actually work because in the past they have waited to long to try it, therefore rendering it ineffective.

Self-care, however, is highly effective, and in fact, the best way to combat burnout (insidehighered.com). The secret is to not wait until you already are on the path to the fall. It needs to be practiced regularly when one does not have symptoms of burnout or frustration. It is also important to choose the self-care that is right for each person. For example, if money is tight, choosing a self-care regime that is costly will likely result in greater stress, not less. Many self-routines are free, and the best option is to try out as many as possible, until each person finds the perfect fit for them.

Some self-care ideas to try include: massages, bubble baths, walks, hikes, reading, napping, yoga, attending church, decluttering—it can literally be anything. The secret is to try on different techniques and see which one rewards you with a relaxed, rejuvenated feeling. It will not be the same for everyone. For example, one person might love getting a pedicure, while another is completely uncomfortable allowing someone to touch his or her feet.

No one can pour from an empty cup, and it is a crucial part of life to figure out a way to keep one’s cup full. Enough to not only share with others but keep his or herself hydrated as well.

Self-care is not selfish, weak, or a fad. It is a necessary skill set to create and maintain in a stressful world.

— Dr. Chrissy Whiting-Madison is a professor of psychology at Rogers State University.