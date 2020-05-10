The 29th annual Dewey Antique Show and Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Washington County Fair Building, 1109 Delaware St. in Dewey.

Available items will include advertising, quilts, decorating paper, glass, pottery, furniture, country, Western, primitive, toys linens, books, postcards, holiday, mercantile, vintage and more. Dealers from six states will be working at more than 100 booths.

Food, music and demonstrations will be available throughout the day. Admission is $4.

For more information, contact Leah at 918-440-3375 or Gail at 918-440-5200.